Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

BRADSHAW – The tiny York County village of Bradshaw has a typical downtown, which is to say understated and quiet.

Just east of downtown along the Burlington-Northern tracks, however, big things are happening right now.

Central Valley Ag is sinking an undisclosed – but clearly impressive – investment directly into the futures of Bradshaw proper and surrounding farmers.

“We’re building 1.5 million bushels of additional grain storage,” reports CVA regional operations manager Nick Kobza.

To accomplish the expansion, three concrete silos are presently under construction. There will also be a new receiving pit capable of accepting 30,000 bushels of grain in a single hour.

“We’re trying to get as much farmer traffic through as fast as we can” at harvest time, he said, which will be an enormous upside for local growers who won’t have to experience such long waits in line to offload their product.

Also under construction, Kobza said, is a 60,000 bushel-per-hour bulk weigher that will vastly speed up shipping CVA commodities out of Bradshaw by rail. Once completed it will allow manager Joel Wochner and the Bradshaw staff of six full-time employees to load the 115 railcars of a B-N grain train in less than 10 hours.

While declining to release specific dollar information, Kobza stated the obvious, saying “It’s gonna be a big investment for CVA” which is a true, entirely farmer-owned cooperative.

When the many phases of new construction are completed, Kobza said, “That facility will be almost 100 percent automated” with the goal of “trying to give our workers a better balance” of home and work life. That same advantage will accrue to CVA’s farmer customers in Bradshaw, too. “The staff is there to help in any way they (farmers) need helped.”