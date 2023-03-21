YORK – York County ag land values will likely increase this year by slight margins in order for them to fall within the state’s required ranges of value.

York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin explained, “We are working on setting values and this is what I’ll be proposing for the ag land values for 2023. How did we come to these figures? If we had kept them the same, they would have been below the required range. This takes us to the median of the acceptable range – which is a state range set by law. Years ago, Nebraska voters passed a law so ag land can be treated differently than residential and commercial properties and these acceptable ranges were established.”

Acceptable ranges of value – again, set by the state – are 69-75% for agricultural land. This means the valuations (for taxing purposes) must fall within that scope of market value. Residential and commercial valuations must fall within the 92-100% range, as a comparison.

There are a number of different land types in three different categories – irrigated, dryland and grass. The different categories pertain to different quality levels.

The value for grassland, as proposed now, would remain the same as last year.

An 8% increase is proposed for dryland valuations, for all the different categories. And 3-4% increases are proposed for different categories of irrigated land.

“I looked at the 3-year average of sales to come to these figures,” Bulgrin said.

Three-year averages are used by assessors when it comes to determining ag land values. Two-year averages are used by assessors when it comes to commercial and residential properties.

Bulgrin said leaving the valuations the same as last year would have put them below the acceptable range – the slight changes will put it within the range mandated by law. By making the change, the ag land values in York County is at 71%, which is right in the middle of the mandated range.