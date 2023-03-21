YORK -- Most goats are raised for either milk or meat, for Aaron and Elizabeth Kavan’s family in rural York, the goats are just members of the family.

Aaron and Elizabeth’s daughters, Eloise, 6, and Bridget, 12 , and their son Theodore, 9, have learned the great responsibility of raising goats at a young age.

Bridget said, “Our grandpa raises goats, and so we of course wanted to be a part of that and start showing them, so we brought them here.”

The family is going on four years of raising Boer meat goats on their farm south west of York. They’ve shown in 4-H, regional summer shows and the Aksarben Stock Show. Bridget said her goal is to eventually compete in national shows.

For now, she finds 4-H competitions just as exhilarating and rewarding.

Elizabeth said, “We want people to understand that 4-H is not about the plaques or the rosettes. These girls and their brother have put so many hours and work into this goat barn. They have taken full responsibility and ownership into their project that we are so proud of.”

The team of three manages a herd of 50 goats including 30 kids (baby goats). Many of the baby goats were born in December and will be ready to show in August.

Elizabeth said, “We were interrupted Christmas morning with one of our nannies going into delivery.”

Eloise has the proud job of naming the goats because why not? They are part of the family now.

Eloise said, “We have Jumper, Buddy, Marshmallow, Tiny Tim and Jim, and Chocolate.” Eloise’s favorite part is playing with the goats, brushing them and preparing them for the fair. Now and then they will slip out of their pen. Eloise said once they are loose, “they are so hard to catch.”

Elizabeth said Eloise spends just as much time with the goats as her older brother and sister even as only a Clover Kid.

The biggest lesson learned for Bridget, Eloise and Theodore is once a goat is born, you spend every day working with that goat until show day. “When you start with something, you have to follow through until the end,” said Bridget.

Early mornings are the norm for Bridget and her siblings who wake up at five o’clock to feed and groom the goats before school.

“Then, after school or sports practice, Bridget is out here working with the goats,” said Elizabeth. In their free time, they take their goats on walks or put them on the goat walker to break them into show mode.

Elizabeth said, “The first two years, the babies were raised at Grandpa Dale’s. The last couple of years, we bred them here, and it’s a neat process to watch our kids raise the goats from birth to when they show them in August. ”

In the ring, judges are looking for goats that have a good skeleton structure and good size and stature, said Bridget. Specifically with does, the judges are looking at the goats’ ability to conceive, carry and birth. The chest should be wide and deep, and their barrel should be long and deep with well-sprung ribs. Muscling is important also in the areas of the neck, shoulders, loin and hind quarters.

If they don't take them to the fair, they put them in online auctions or live livestock auctions. Elizabeth said goats have become “a rapid growing protein source in the last 10 years” not just in other countries, but in U.S. Goats can sell anywhere from $500 to $10,000.

While they are passionate about showing and selling their meat goats, the Kavan kids compete in other areas of 4-H. They show rabbits, compete in archery and shooting sports, cooking, sewing and gardening.

Bridget said, “So far, my favorite project is a dress I made. It was my first time showing a dress and that was really fun.

Eloise said, “I like showing the goats and rabbits and the petting zoo. I like everything about the fair.”

Showing at the fair is a passion that all members of the Kavan family have adopted.

Elizabeth said, “Showing goats involves our entire family. Most of the time, the family watches one kid or the other in their individual sports and activities, but at the fair, all three kids get to compete. Everyone in our family gets to be involved with the process.”

Bridget shared, “I will keep showing until I can’t show any more.”