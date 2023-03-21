YORK -- Last fall, York Public Schools was hopping with excitement when Kevin the kangaroo made his debut.

Coming from Roos R Us in Honey Grove, Texas, the little joey won the hearts of students, faculty and staff at YPS along with community members. Kevin went on his grand tour shortly after he arrived, meeting residents at the Hearthstone, attending fall sports games and jumping into the spotlight in classrooms.

At the time, Kevin weighed 10 pounds and was 16 inches long. Now, Kevin weighs 31 pounds and is 33 inches long. Kevin was weaned off of kangaroo milk replacement and currently munches on timothy hay and kangaroo nuggets.

While there are several videos out there of kangaroos squaring up to humans, kangaroos are docile animals and often want to be left alone. If they feel startled, threatened or their natural environment dramatically changes, they may push or grapple a person with their forepaws or kick out their hind legs.

York High School agriculture instructor Jason Hirschfeld said he’s never seen Kevin display aggressive behavior, but he said a lot of Kevin’s “friendly” behavior has to do with being in regular contact with people on a daily basis.

Hirschfield said, “He likes his belly scratched, likes to be played with and he’s extremely calm compared to our previous kangaroo. He loves people.”

Kevin does show a little favoritism to Jenn Kitt, who was Kevin’s caretaker before he could be fully independent in the animal lab. He also favors YHS student Addie Kitt.

A couple of students shared that Kevin enjoys doing tricks, like swiping their devices when they aren’t looking or hurtling over tall objects. One fun fact about kangaroos is they can hop at 35 mph and leap about six feet off the ground. They use their muscular tails as a “fifth leg” to give them incredible force.

Besides hopping about, Kevin oddly enjoys spending time with the chickens in the animal lab. Hirschfeld said introducing students to various animals that are rare in Nebraska educates them on career pathways they never thought of.

Hirschfield said, “By bringing in unique animals like Kevin, it creates opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Because of him, we have students who are interested in pursuing careers in zoology or biology.”

An exotic kangaroo is far from a basic, beginner pet. Students found caring for a kangaroo takes time, research and training. Hirschfield said, “The students learned about the difference between combative and playful behavior. They also learned how to observe the animal’s health and nutrition.”

Hirschfeld stressed how he and his students have worked closely with professional veterinarians in Nebraska who have the knowledge and experience to care for exotic animals. They’ve followed all of the state protocols and filed all legal paperwork to care for their animals.

The York Animal Science Lab continues to be a successful program, housing over 100 species. It has become a model for other schools by giving student hands-on opportunities to see, touch, smell and experience what the world of agriculture has to offer beyond York, Nebraska.

The students have learned about breeding rabbits, reptiles, hamsters, poultry and swine. They’ve learned how to artificially inseminate, transplant embryos and observe live animal births in person.

In the 2022-23 academic school year, 170 students signed up for the animal science program.

The students will be hugging Kevin good-bye this spring, as he will be rehomed at the end of the school year. Hirschfield said they will announce the location when they have a home for him.