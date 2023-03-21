NEAR BENEDICT – Olivia Nyberg, a stylish young lady, is a valued member of the boots-on-the-ground crew at McLean Beef.

The company has farming operations to support the expansive complex of feedlots near Benedict on Hwy 81 and farther north at the T intersection where Hwy 81 joins Hwy 92.

Nyberg is a pen rider who spends her workday roving among the labyrinth of fence panels and gates, monitoring welfare of the animals. She and the McLean feedlot team cut out any beef that appear to need attention, drive them to a protected pen adjacent to the barn where the horses and tack are located, load them into the chute and treat whatever ails them.

Nyberg, a lifelong Stromsburg resident whose parents live not far away from her in town, attended Nebraska Christian and Cross County high schools, obtaining her diploma at the latter.

In an interesting twist, while in school she delivered the ADvantage, a publication of the York News-Times, weekly in her town.

Always passionate about horses but not yet certain how to make them part of her life, one morning she delivered the paper to neighbor Steve Ludemann as he left for work at the McLean feed yards.

She saw him all cowboy’d up in his boots, hat, belt, scarf - the whole shebang - and said to herself, ‘I want to be him when I grow up.‘”

The then-high school student sought work with Ludemann’s employer and was hired on part-time.

The McLean family and crew were glad to give her a shot.

“We watched her grow up in high school,” says Max McLean “and her mother said she really likes animals and livestock. That’s kind of how it came about. I said she could come out and ride with Lonnie (head of animal health Lonnie Brown). When I see a kid who wants to learn something, especially in our industry, it’s a positive to give her a chance."

Working the McLean pens mostly weekends her senior year, then full-time the summer following graduation, Nyberg went on to Curtis and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture that next fall. Dual credits that transferred directly from Cross County to NCTA allowed her to obtain a normal two-year associates degree in Animal Science in just a year and a half.

Then it was off to a job not far from Curtis where she sunk her boots into the mounted side of the cattle feeding business in earnest.

When that job proved not to be a “good fit” for her, a phone rang at McLean’s.

McLean said the family and staff were happy to welcome her back.

“I was glad to see her try another place” first, however, so she could “learn how they do things.”

Nyberg has worked on horseback as a wrangler and riding instructor at Timberlake Ranch Camp near Marquette. She’s also helped use horses for special needs therapy, but now it’s full speed ahead at McLean Beef.

“It was kind of my love of horses,” that brought her to the McLean operation at the outset. “I did not know the right people to get into the horse industry so I talked to Max” and set a course for a career in beef with a heavy equestrian presence.

On this day she arrived to work accompanied in her truck by Newton, her 1-year-old blue heeler-Aussie herd dog. Newton’s skills aren’t on a par with hers yet, so for now he stays behind when she saddles up and rides out to the pens.

Also, she said with a grin, Newton is a rambunctious kid who gets into everything. ‘Everything’ at a cattle feeding operation includes substances she is not anxious for Newton to bring home to her white carpets.

Her chosen partner for the day, the gentle and reliable Ernie, will be departing soon to help train ropers elsewhere. That will put her aboard Vegas, a much younger horse that can, she said, be a handful.

In all, McLean’s provides five pen riding horses.

So how’s it going?

“I’m satisfied with where I’m at right now,” she answered, adding she finds “doctoring” the animals to be “fascinating.”

Cripples, lames, foot root, illness and more are on her watch list.

Beyond those obvious symptoms, if an animal appears “all ganted-up” in distress or “standing off to the side with its head held low” and not coming to the bunk at feeding time she will bring it to the chute for doctoring and usually “pull a temp” at the same time.

“It could be anything” to ail the animal, she said. “I find it interesting” to figure out what.

Nyberg credits Brown most of all as “an amazing teacher and mentor” who willingly and generously shares all he has learned during a lifetime working with cattle.

Why does he do it? Brown said it’s simple; “You don’t find 20-year-olds (actually, she’s 21 now Lonnie) with a passion” and want-to like hers who works hard in all conditions and wants to soak up all the knowledge and experience she possibly can.

How about it, Lonnie, is Olivia a ‘top hand’ by now?

“Not yet,” he said, a chuckle leaking from beneath the brim his jumbo hat, “but I’ll get her there.”