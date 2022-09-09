2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned

YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen.

The two were honored during the annual coronation luncheon on Friday, which is a Yorkfest tradition.

Those who nominated Moseley said, “He is always willing to join in or help and the word ‘no’ is not in his vocabulary. He has been a major contributor of volunteerism in our community. He was a member and served as secretary of the York Optimist Club, of which members participate in community service programs that are dedicated to bringing out the best in youth.

“He has been a certified instructor and volunteer for Nebraska Game and Parks and has been involved in sharing his love of and teaching the art of fishing to the young and young at heart.”

Moseley has been a mentor with TeamMates since 2014. It was said, “with his thinking outside the box, ability to communicate, patience and commitment to the goal of the program, he made life better for three young men.”

The glowing nominations for Moseley also said, “As a volunteer for York Adopt A Pet, he has helped with multiple fundraising events and offered his photography skills for pictures of animals and events to post on their website.”

He has also volunteered his photography skills for the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association, which has a mission statement including “to promote the sport of rodeo and the highest type of conduct and sportsmanship, and expose its positive image to the general public.”

Moseley is also a member of Kathy Johnson’s Wildlife Rescue Team. “They are dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of Nebraska’s orphaned and injured wildlife with a goal to return an animal to its natural habitat.” Johnson added that Moseley “is one of the few transporters who steps up and helps us on a regular basis. He is definitely selfless and dedicated to my mission as a rehabber.”

In the 18 years he has been in the York community, his occupation has been writer, photographer, columnist and managing editor of the York News-Times. While he claims to be retired but yet seems to be on call, the YNT’s Carrie Colburn said, “He is still incredibly gracious with his time and willingness to jump in and help when we ask.”

Nominators said Cox, this year’s queen, is a “positive, caring and approachable person. She has been a member of Friends of the Library and served 15 years on the Kilgore Memorial Library Board. The library board was responsible for reviewing policies, advising on the annual library budget preparation and encouraging the use of the public library to promote its programs and services. She has co-chaired the Friends’ Souper Soup Sale and has helped with the York Uncorked fundraiser. She has also delivered library books to residents at Willowbrook.”

They also heralded Cox for her willingness to help others, saying, “Those with mobility issues, in need of transportation to and from their destinations, know she is there to assist.”

Cox served over nine years on the Epworth Village Board of Directors in various capacities. Their mission was to provide comprehensive family-centered services “that bring hope and healing to children, youth and families across Nebraska and in a compassionate and caring manner.”

As a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, she served many years on boards that included trustees, finance and pastor-parish relations.

Cox has volunteered numerous hours in various capacities of York Adopt A Pet.

She has also helped with convention registrations, brochure delivery along with assembling of visitor information and complimentary gift packets for the York County Visitors Bureau.

Nominators noted she was a mentor to students “long before the TeamMates program was developed and available locally. She retired from teaching after 35 years, but was still available to sub when needed. She had a positive impact and never gave up on her students.” She was also a recipient of the prestigious Golden Apple Award – also known as York Public Schools Teacher of the Year Award – given annually by the York News-Times.

Moseley and Cox will reign over festivities during Yorkfest weekend and will represent the community throughout the year during other events.