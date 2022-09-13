Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor's Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.
2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more
- Photos by Naomy Snider
