2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more

  Updated
The Heartland Band marches through downtown York at Yorkfest’s grand parade.

Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor's Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.  

Pulling off tricks and flips on his skateboard is Lee Osterholt at the Yorkfest skate contest.
York University cheerleaders and dancers pump up the community of York at the grand parade on Saturday. 
Magician Adam White wows the crowd with his magic at Family Fun Night during Yorkfest. 
Decked out in their Wizard of Oz Costumes, the York Eagles Club parades downtown York with excitement at the grand parade.
At Family Fun Night on Thursday, Mandy Bell of York serves hot dogs right off the grill.
Bryce Kubiaczyk enjoys an “incredi-bowl” night of bowling with his father, Dustin. 
Enjoying root beer floats are Glenn and Joyce Plock at Family Fun Night during Yorkfest. 
