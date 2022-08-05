 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 York County Fair Sheep Show

Emma Hall was the Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman.

Winners from this year's York County Fair, in the sheep competition: 

Bailey Hall was the Champion Senior Sheep Showman.
Wyatt Quiring was the Champion Junior Sheep Showman.
Rosemary Kraeger was the Reserve Champion Junior Showman.
Bailey Hall showed the Reserve Champion Breeding Lamb.
Atleigh Hirschfeld showed the Champion Market Lamb.
Breckon Hirschfeld was the Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showman.
Whitney Polak was the Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship winner.
Whitney Polak showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb.
Whitney Polak showed the Champion Breeding Lamb.
