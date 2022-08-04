Making ice cream in a can is a county fair tradition. This year was a little more tricky, thanks to triple-digit temperatures and high humidity. But the kids still accomplished their goal and had a great reward at the end!
2022 York County Fair Ice Cream Contest
- Photos by Naomy Snider
