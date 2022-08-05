 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 York County Fair Goats and Dairy Show

IMG_4676.JPG

Jasper Langley showed the Reserve Champion Breeding Doe.

The winners of the 2022 Goats and Dairy Show

IMG_4682.JPG

Brynlee Langley showed the Champion Breeding Doe.
IMG_4695.JPG

Breckon Hirschfeld showed the Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat.
IMG_4699.JPG

Breckon Hirschfeld was the Reserve Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman.
IMG_4705.JPG

Atleigh Hirschfeld was the Reserve Champion Senior Meat Goat Showman.
IMG_4711.JPG

Atleigh Hirschfeld showed the Champion Market Meat Goat.
IMG_4716.JPG

Eloise Kavan, Bridget Kavan (Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship), Theodore Kavan (Champion Junior Goat Showmanship)
IMG_4719.JPG

Cash Parrish was the Champion Senior Meat Goat Showman.
IMG_4743.JPG

Olivia Cast showed the Champion Overall Dairy Female.
IMG_4745.JPG

Olivia Cast was the Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Cattle Showman.
IMG_4748.JPG

Grant Cast showed the Reserve Champion Overall Dairy Female.
IMG_4752.JPG

Ben Cast was the Champion Senior Dairy Cattle Showman.
IMG_4762.JPG

Olivia Cast showed the Reserve Champion Overall Dairy Goat Female.
IMG_4765.JPG

Olivia Cast was the Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman.
IMG_4770.JPG

Grant Cast showed the Champion Overall Dairy Goat Female.
IMG_4774.JPG

Grant Cast was the Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman.
IMG_4780.JPG

Mackenzie Jaeger was Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman.
