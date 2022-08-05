2022 York County Fair Goats and Dairy Show

The winners of the 2022 Goats and Dairy Show
A month later, it’s not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse that killed a 10-year-old from Wisconsin. There’s been no investigation by authorities, and none appears to be planned.
In court records, police said two men beat, tortured and branded a 26-year-old Lincoln man in a warehouse, later tying him to a tree and threatening to kill him.
YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees.
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54…
YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns.
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room.
YORK – Jakota Moore, 35, who is listed in court documents as being a transient, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies in a case involvin…
YORK – An investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 Block of North Platte Avenue and the subsequent arrest of Travis Fo…
For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row.
Clocks and watches have a definitive sound… tick-tock, tick-tock. But what happens when your clock or watch only goes tick and not tock; or ma…
