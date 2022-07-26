2022 York County Fair: Fun In The Sun!

YORK – It’s nearly time again for the York County Fair and in 2022 fairgoers will certainly be experiencing the theme, which this year is “Fun In The Sun.”

There will be so much to do Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the sheep show will begin at 10 a.m., to be immediately followed by the meat goat show, in the Cornerstone Event Center (where all the livestock shows will be held). Also at 10 a.m., the FFA petting zoo will open in the swine barn. At 1 p.m., the poultry show will start in the small animal barn. From noon until 10 p.m., the exhibit buildings will open to the public. The dairy show will start at 2 p.m., also in the Cornerstone Event Center.

Thursday night, local musician Jordan Schoch will perform at 5:30 p.m., under the big tent. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. will be the pork barbecue. The D.C. Lynch carnival’s midway will open at 6 p.m. and a watermelon feed sponsored by York State Bank will start at 6:30 p.m. 4-H and FFA awards will be presented under the big tent at 6:45 p.m. A demolition derby will be held this year in front of the grandstand, starting at 7:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., there will be a popular event called “Taps, Taste and Tunes” presented by The Music Bingo People. Regular bingo will be played from 8:30-11 p.m., south of the main tent.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the bucket calf and beef show will get underway at the Cornerstone Event Center at 10 a.m., the same time the FFA petting zoo will open in the swine barn. The exhibit buildings will be open from noon until 10 p.m. The rabbit show will be held at 1 p.m., in the small animal barn.

Friday night entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m., with a performance by Ingrid Griffin, under the big tent. The Cattlemen’s Steak Fry will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The York Dance Center will perform at 6:15 p.m., and the Pioneer Farm Family presentations will take place at 7 p.m. The Cowboy Ranch Rodeo is back, starting at 7 p.m. Then a new event will be presented – dueling pianos and beer garden at 8:30 p.m. Bingo will again be played from 8:30-11 p.m., south of the main tent.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, The Waffleman (as a 4-H fundraiser) will be under the tent at 9 a.m. The swine show will start at 10 a.m., in the Cornerstone Event Center. The petting zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The exhibit buildings will be open from noon until 10 p.m. There will be kids’ activities under the tent from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The carnival will open at 1 p.m. and the kids’ pedal tractor pull (for those 4-12 years of age) will be at the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. The small animal round robin competition will get underway at 1:30 p.m., in the Cornerstone Event Center and the auto show and shine will start at 4 p.m.

For Saturday night, there will be entertainment from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m., under the tent, with a beer garden, a Sock Party and dance with Iron Zephyr. The ever popular Figure Eight Races will start at 6:30 p.m., in front of the grandstands. A cornhole tournament will take place in the tent beer garden at 8 p.m. And bingo will again be available, south of the main tent, from 7-11 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, the morning will start with inspirational services under the tent at 9:30 a.m. The large animal round robin competition will start at 11 a.m., in the Cornerstone Event Center and an antique tractor pull will start at 11 a.m. The carnival will be open from noon until 5 p.m., and the exhibit buildings will be open from noon until 2 p.m. The FFA petting zoo will be open from noon until 4 p.m., in the swine barn. The annual Pee Wee Pet Show will be held at 1 p.m., at the Cornerstone Event Center and Muttin’ Bustin’ will be held at 1:30 p.m., in the arena in the sheep barn. The Farm Olympics will take place north of the beef barn at 2:30 p.m. All the exhibits will be released between 4 and 6 p.m.