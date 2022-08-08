2022 YORK COUNTY FAIR -- Poultry show

Photos by Naomy Snider
There were dozens upon dozens of chickens and other types of poultry entered in this year's fair -- by York County 4-Hers and Clover Kids.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
There were dozens upon dozens of chickens and other types of poultry entered in this year's fair -- by York County 4-Hers and Clover Kids.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
4-Hers participated in the annual beef show at the York County Fair, with impressive skill and animals.
The 2022 4-H Swine Show winners from the York County Fair
Despite record high temperatures, 4-H kids kept their cool (and their rabbits comfortable too) for the 2022 York County Fair Rabbit Show.
The competition was fierce at this year's Ranch Rodeo at the York County Fair. Spectators were able to see hard working livestock producers' t…
The winners of the 2022 Goats and Dairy Show
Winners from this year's York County Fair, in the sheep competition:
Cats and all sorts of small companion animals were shown this week during fair.
Making ice cream in a can is a county fair tradition. This year was a little more tricky, thanks to triple-digit temperatures and high humidit…
Scenes from this week's 4-H Dog Show.
The 2022 Casting Contest was a hit -- per usual.
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.