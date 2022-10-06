2022 York County Ag Hall of Fame Inductee: Roger Bailey

Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.

Each year, nominations are received from the public. After the inductees are chosen, the YNT staff writes their stories which are placed on plaques that will hang in perpetuity at Wessels Living History Farm.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., two more plaques will be hung. The public is encouraged to attend. If someone hasn’t seen the display before, or they haven’t seen it in a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity to read the stories about neighbors, relatives, mentors, teachers, ancestors and friends who have had an impact on the county’s rich agricultural history and economy. The induction ceremony will be held in the historic church at the Living History Farm.

Roger Bailey was born July 2, 1940, in York County, Nebraska. He graduated from McCool Junction Public Schools in 1958.

He was raised in the McCool area – his father, Rex Gerald Bailey, was a cattleman and farmer, while his mother, Merna Marie (Meradith) Bailey was a country school teacher.

They lived in a small farmstead in southeast York County, about five miles east of McCool Junction.

When Roger was eight years old, he became fascinated with honey bees.

While riding home from school, he would roll down the window of his parents’ car and hang his head out the window, observing the bees from a nearby neighbor’s farm, as they were working alfalfa in the fields and the smartweed growing in the ditches along the road home.

Around that time he also noticed a swarm of bees growing in the chimney of his parents’ home and observed them as they worked the lilac bushes around the farm. His curiosity led him to climb on the roof to collect and move the colony to a box he built.

With each year, he grew the number of hives, learning the process for all stages and seasons of an apiary.

He would seek out and talk to other beekeepers around the area and eventually as far away as Australia.

He started with bees at his McCool Junction farm in 1948 and Bailey Enterprises was born. He first brought bees to winter in Texas in 1964, to the Nacogdoches area. He began with 20 locations for his hives and increased to about 100. In order to transport bees, the boxes are moved on large flatbed trucks with nets over them.

His intrigue and passion for honeybees, pollination and honey production never waivered over the span of the past 74 years, and it still exists today.

His childhood passion grew into one of the largest honey production companies in the United States, with operations spanning from North Dakota to Texas primarily, and pollination of the largest almond farms in California.

He has been involved with the National Honey Board and was brought in on many consulting meetings with the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M and later NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) for observation of his bees in space.

Today he still consults the new owners of his business, which continues to thrive and has grown to over 50,000 active hives.

Bailey continues to call York County his lifelong home -- he lives just one quarter mile from where he grew up and continues to keep a few hives on his farm.

In his retirement, now just seven years, he has helped young families and individuals around York County, begin to develop their own colonies and learn the processes of raising and caring for these very unique and valuable livestock.