2022 York College Songfest celebrates freedom

YORK – With a theme celebrating freedom, York College is now presenting its annual spring Songfest.

This popular production draws in crowds from the college and the general public alike, with wonderful music and exciting choreography – not to mention incredible sets, lighting and costumes.

This year’s hosts and hostesses are Luke Dovel, Amanda Fischer, Ashlee Jimmerson, Bruce Johnson, Leah Lane, Chris Martens, Allison Myers, Isaac Nabb, Maryn Phillips, Alyssa Shaw, Jordan Strong and Elizabeth Zaiger.

This year’s director is Amy Fraser and the producer is Catherine Seufferlein.

The production opened to the public on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday night, April 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online at www.york.edu/songfesttickets. The show is at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center at 1098 East 19th Street, on the York College campus.

