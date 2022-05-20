2022 Memorial Day Services

Bradshaw

• Memorial Day services will be held at the Plainfield Cemetery west of Bradshaw on May 30 at 10 a.m.

Exeter

• A Memorial Day service will be held at the Exeter Cemetery on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. The welcome will be given by Mark Beethe from Post 218. The Exeter-Milligan Band will perform and the invocation will be by Rev. Murry Johnston. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Exeter-Milligan High School gym. The American Legion Auxiliary will be serving coffee and rolls at the Legion Hall following the service at the cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.

• The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 will host a time of fellowship and refreshments at the Exeter Legion Hall after the program has ended at the Exeter Cemetery on Monday, May 30, on Memorial Day.

Fairmont

• Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 30 at the following locations and times: Catholic Cemetery, 9 a.m.; Fairmont Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Grafton Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. In case of rain, joint services will be held at the Fairmont American Legion Hall at 10 a.m. A Legion Windsor Loin dinner will be held from 11:30-1:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post.

Gresham

• The American Legion Post #13 and Sons of the Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m. Following the service, the Gresham Community Club will sponsor a pancake feed at the community center. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Henderson

• The traditional Memorial Day celebration at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery will start at 11:45 a.m., on Monday, May 30. The Hamilton County Band will perform a variety of music and the service will start at 12:15 p.m., with a 21-gun salute presented by the Aurora American Legion. At the conclusion of the service, tables will be set up to enjoy food brought in for the potluck. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration by bringing some home cooking to share, along with their own table service, blankets, chairs or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food. Following the potluck, there will be time to share stories and visit with members of the Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this celebration. Those traveling to Farmers’ Cemetery should drive two miles west from the town of Henderson and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. If traveling from Sutton, head north out of town on the blacktop X Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on Y Road, which will lead to Farmers’ Valley Road. This is an opportunity to remember those who served their country and enjoy the beauty of Farmers’ Cemetery. The book, “Memories of Farmers’ Valley,” will be available for purchase.

McCool Junction

• A Veterans Day event will be held on May 30, at 10 a.m., with the McCool Junction Ronald Porter Post 341 of the American Legion, as they honor those veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The keynote speaker will be Command Chief Warrant Officer Steve Kilgore. They will also lay a wreath on the grave of an honored veteran. This year’s memorial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery on Road 3 southeast of McCool Junction.

Milligan

• The Milligan American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Jr. Auxiliary, Post #240, would like the public to join them as they remember and honor the nation’s heroes on Monday, May 30. Beginning at 1:45 p.m. there will be a prayer, laying of the wreaths, firing squad and taps at the Legion Park, followed by the Memorial Day program at the Milligan Auditorium beginning at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is Lt. Colonel Bobby W. Lee along with the presentation of Quilts of Valor. The Exeter-Milligan band will provide the music. Following the program, the Legion and Color Guard will go to the North Cemetery then the South Cemetery. The Legion building will be open for drinks and snacks after the program.

Ohiowa

• The Ohiowa Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at the historical auditorium on Main Street in Ohiowa. This year’s keynote speaker will be Senator Tom Brewer of the 43rd District. Boys State and Girls State citizens, Derek Domeier and Delaney Burge, will also address the audience. The service concludes at the Ohiowa Public Cemetery where the Avenue of Flags will be included in a special memorial to the fallen comrades followed by the 21-gun salute.

• The Ohiowa American Legion Auxiliary Unit 193 will have a free-will hot roast beef sandwich meal with salads and desserts at the Ohiowa Legion on Monday, May 30. The serving time is approximately 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. as it begins following the Memorial Day Service at the cemetery.

Tobias

• Tobias Legion and Auxiliary will be remembering those who gave up so much for our freedom this Memorial Day with ceremonies honoring these heroes. All are invited to attend the ceremonies will being held at the Atlanta Cemetery at 1 p.m. and the Tobias Gym at 2 p.m. Following the service at Tobias, the 21 gun salute will be given at the Tobias and Zion Cemeteries. The Auxiliary will be hosting a lunch consisting of ham, potato and pasta salad, beans, and desert at the Tobias Legion Hall from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free Will donation. Take time to remember the men and women who were and are so willing to give of their lives so we can remain free in the USA. God bless our veterans and God bless our nation.

Waco

• The Waco CBO will have a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 30, from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the community building.

• A Memorial Day service will be held at the Waco Cemetery on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be provided by the American Legion Post #49 of Utica.

York

• The American Legion will be putting up the Avenue of Flags at York Greenwood Cemetery. They will be starting at 7 a.m., on Saturday, May 28, with coffee and rolls at the VFW building. Flag removal will be at 7 p.m., on Monday, May 30.

• The Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery will be at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Sgt. Aaron Alvarez, a National Guard recruiter.