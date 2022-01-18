2022 Hometown Hero is Claudia Foreman at York Animal Clinic

YORK – Claudia Foreman from the York Animal Clinic was presented the Hometown Hero Award during this week’s York Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Each year, this award is given to “a front-line employee who goes above and beyond the job description.”

Those who nominated her said the following: “A trip to York Animal Clinic can be exciting or stressful. From taking your pet for their first check-up or when you are making arrangements for their final days, Claudia is right there sharing your joy or sorrow. All the times in between, she takes the time to explain to you what the medicine will do for your animal or remark on how beautiful they are after a grooming. Claudia has a way to make everyone feel at ease when they come to York Animal Clinic.”

Madonna Mogul, York Chamber director, said Foreman has worked at the animal clinic for 32 years. She started out as an assistant “who did a little bit of everything and has taken on more and more responsibilities until now becoming the office manager.”

Those who nominated her said she has become “the face of the business. Everyone who walks in the door expects to see Claudia greeting them with a smile.”