2022 General Election Day has arrived

YORK – Today is the day. Nov. 8 is the 2022 General Election.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All York residents will vote at the city auditorium as they historically have.

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

There are a number of local contested races, including that for District 24 representative at the legislature. Running for this seat are Jana Hughes and Pat Hotovy.

Running for York City Council are Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Christi Lones, Steve Postier, Jeff McGregor and Vicki Northrop.

The roster of candidates for Henderson City Council includes Daniel O’Brien, Brian Hiebner, Cheryl Ratzlaff, Teri Pollet and Mitchell Huxoll.

The list of candidates for Heartland School Board includes Ryan Goertzen, Tammy Ott, Kent Allen and Jennifer Hiebner.

Running for the McCool School Board are Matthew Clark, Alysia Clark, Breana Garretson and Krystal Rasmussen.

Running for Benedict Village Board are Miranda Martin, Aaron Reetz and Robert Jensen.

Running for Waco Village Board are Rick Pfeifer, Gaye Nelson and Katharine Bremer.