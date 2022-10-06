2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld

Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.

Each year, nominations are received from the public. After the inductees are chosen, the YNT staff writes their stories which are placed on plaques that will hang in perpetuity at Wessels Living History Farm.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., two more plaques will be hung. The public is encouraged to attend. If someone hasn’t seen the display before, or they haven’t seen it in a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity to read the stories about neighbors, relatives, mentors, teachers, ancestors and friends who have had an impact on the county’s rich agricultural history and economy. The induction ceremony will be held in the historic church at the Living History Farm.

Commonly known among York County residents as “The Three Rs,” brothers Roger, Ronald and Ross Hirschfeld are the sons of J.D. and Verla (Cotner) Hirschfeld and the grandsons of Ernest and Lucille (Stallings) Hirschfeld. Ernest and J.D. Hirschfeld were earlier inducted into the York County Agriculture Hall of Fame, meaning the brothers are the third generation of one family to be honored in this way.

Roger was born Dec. 18, 1945, in York. Ronald was born Dec. 22, 1946 in York. Ross was born Nov. 30, 1949, in York and passed away on Dec. 4, 2016.

Along with their sister, Linda, all siblings graduated from Benedict High School.

They grew up near Benedict on the farm with their father and grandfather. Learning from their forefathers with a strong desire to continue the tradition, the brothers have given all they have and sacrificed much for decades in pursuit of making their father and grandfather proud. Their ultimate goal has been to expand a diversified operation so future generations of Hirschfelds have the opportunity to carry on the legacy.

That has been the case, as today, along with their sons and grandsons, they own and operate about 5,500 acres of cropland; 1,500 acres of grassland; and have about 350 head of cattle which they calve and feed out on their feedlot. Over the years, they’ve raised pigs, farrow to finish, and developed a successful purebred swine operation.

Roger’s son, Todd, who is a fourth generation Hirschfeld farmer, said the changes his dad and uncles have seen in agriculture over the years is tremendous. In their decades of farming, their tractor driving skills have gone from maneuvering a clutch on a John Deere Model B to being perplexed with a GPS system of today’s John Deere 8000 series. Harvest for them has gone from a John Deere 227 mounted two-row corn picker as young boys to the 12-row combines used today. Irrigation has extremely changed over their farming tenure. The brothers remember their dad putting in the first irrigation well in York County in 1957. At one point, they remember having 11 miles of gated irrigation pipe, which had to be moved from field to field to water all acres. Today, they irrigate with 33 full pivots and 11 short ones, which can be monitored from cell phones.

Although they would all admit the technology involved with 21st century equipment has been frustrating, they’ve learned to be flexible and open minded.

Ross’ son, Chad, also a fourth generation Hirschfeld farmer, commented, “My dad and uncles were never afraid of change or afraid to take a risk.” This is evident in the efforts they’ve made over the years to stay progressive and cutting edge. They’ve changed farming practices to improve yield and be more efficient.

The brothers remember their father talking about buying his first quarter section of land for $180 an acre. The brothers purchased Ross’ home place for $800 an acre and everyone thought they were crazy. Today, land goes for $14,000 an acre.

As kids, they remembered being excited for 180 bushels of corn per acre. Today, they hope for 230-250 and remember being just short of 300 bushels an acre as their all-time best.

Their father, who passed away in 1999, believed that in the age of specialization, his farm had to diversify in order to accommodate all three boys making a living. Not only did the Hirschfelds continue to raise corn, beans and alfalfa, they ran 350-700 cows and at one point farrowed 1,000 sows. Their goal has always been to add as much value as possible to the product, whether it is grain or four-footed.

In the late 1980s, a Slurrystore and confinement feedlot was added to the farm. The Slurrystore collects the animal waste from the lots and is converted into fertilizer for their cropland. Because of this, they’ve always said, “They’ve never lost any money feeding cattle, but they’ve hauled out some high-priced manure.”

In staying diversified, the brothers started new partnerships – Triple R Pork and A Cut Above boar studding fueled by Ross’ passion for pigs. Their latest adventure has been a contract with Lincoln Premium Poultry to provide the land for 16 chicken finish barns which produces 4.5 million birds a year. The benefit of this is that the chicken manure is used on Hirschfeld acres.

Jason, Ross’ youngest son, also a fourth generation Hirschfeld, said, “When thinking about my father and uncles, I can promise you very few have a stronger work ethic. The hours of labor and heart put into their operation are evident of the success it has yielded. I learned at a young age there is no substitute for hard work by the example these three exhibited every single day. When looking to expand their operation, they never took the easy route. They put their backs into everything they have accomplished.”

All three have served in the military: Roger, Air National Guard, 1966-1972; Ron, National Guard, 1966-1972; and Ross, Army Reserves, 1970-1976.

Between the Three Rs, they have had involvement in the Benedict United Methodist Church, the Benedict School Board, York County Ag Society, York County Pork Producers and the Lively Livestock 4-H Club. Ross was a Hall of Fame inductee for the National Spotted Swine Record Association.

Roger and his wife, Betty, have two children, two grandsons and two great-grandsons. Ronald and his wife, Sharon, have one daughter, one grandson and two granddaughters. Ross and his wife, Patty, have three children, three grandsons and five granddaughters.

The Hirschfeld brothers have worked tirelessly to provide for their families and pave the way for the next generations. From milking cows and doing chores before school to combining and calving in their late 60s and 70s, they’ve worked toward their lifelong dream of leaving a legacy for the Hirschfeld generations to come.