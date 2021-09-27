 Skip to main content
2021 York High School Homecoming King and Queen crowned
2021 York High School Homecoming King and Queen crowned

2021 York High School King and Queen

Brynn Hirschfeld and Joel Jensen have been crowned the 2021 York High School Homecoming King and Queen.

 News-Times/Ken Kush

YORK -- Brynn Hirschfeld and Joel Jensen were crowned as the 2021 York High School Homecoming King and Queen.

Jensen is the son of Drew and Jane Jensen. He has played football, basketball and golf and has been a member of FFA and Skills USA. After graduation, he plans to go to college.

Brynn Hirschfeld is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Hirschfeld. During high school, she has played volleyball and basketball. She has been a member of the York High School track team, earning seven state medals and one team state championship, including two gold medals in the 1600 and one gold medal in the 800. She has been a member of the Dukettes, 4-H, FCA, Skills USA (with two state championships), ACES/National Honor Society, the Hope Squad and Young Women of Excellence. She has been involved in FFA as well, being the secretary in 2020-21 and the president in 2021-22. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university majority in biology/pre-dentistry, as well as run cross country as well as track and field. to study welding or structural engineering.

Other members of this year's Homecoming Court were Masa Scheierman, Jami Hoblyn, Melanie Driewer, Baylie Holthus, Marley Jensen, Andrew Hammer, Nicholas Conrad and Noah Jones.

