2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees

Gary and Nancy Eberle
Promoters of agriculture, county and state
Gary and Nancy (Kohtz) Eberle are both lifelong residents of York County, having lived and raised their family on a farm near Bradshaw.
The Eberles have made significant contributions to the improvement of their community, county and state by their involvement in many organizations and activities centered around agriculture.
Gary graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1971 with a major in general agriculture and a minor in animal science. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity and
from 1970-76, he served in the Army National Guard.
In 1972, they joined Eberle Farms, where they partnered with Gary’s dad, Lloyd, and raised purebred boars and gilts, exporting them to Korea, Mexico and Canada. They also raised pigs for pharmaceutical research and the USDA Research Center. Over the years they raised corn, white corn, wheat, milo and soybeans. In 1985, they started minimum-till farming and went to no-till farming in 2006.
Gary was instrumental in the formation of the York County Pork Producers Association and also served on various committees for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. For many years, he volunteered his time as a leader of the High Point Livestock 4-H Club. As an active member of the Nebraska and York County Farm Bureau, in 1981, he received the “Nebraska Young Farmer Award.” Gary served on the FHA County Loan Committee and was a member of the Bradshaw Community Improvement Association.
Gary has worked diligently in improving the area’s natural resources, particularly in the areas of water quantity and quality by serving as a director on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors for 23 years (1997-2020). During that time he served on many committees, among the latest was serving as Chair of the Building Committee, resulting in the new building now occupied by the NRD in York. He also has served on the York County Ground Water Board, the York County Zoning Board and the York County Planning Commission.
Besides Nancy’s involvement in the farming operation, she also held many leadership roles in work and volunteer organizations. Among her work experiences were 20 years in the banking industry and being Chief Operating Officer for Oxbow Animal Health. In 2005, she was appointed Central Area Director for Congressman Tom Osborne. From 2007-2018, she was employed by the University of Nebraska Extension as an entrepreneurship curriculum coordinator, where she conducted workshops, summer camps and curriculum guides for elementary-aged youth to adults and provided entrepreneurship business development to a number of Nebraska communities in Nebraska. She worked with “Marketing Hometown America” in York County and Bradshaw. In 2010 she received the Service to Entrepreneurship Education Award from the National Consortium for Entrepreneurship; in 2012, the “Entrepreneurship 101 Award;” and in 2012 the “Outstanding Entrepreneurship Service Award” from the Nebraska Educational Task Force.
Nancy was selected as a Nebraska LEAD fellow in 1992 and after graduation served as a LEAD board member for six years and for the last 25 years as the LEAD alumni executive secretary. She has planned national and international travel seminars, annual conferences, newsletters and other educational offerings including the “Ag Adventure Tour” with the Omaha Leadership program, providing tours of rural Nebraska. In 2003 she received the “Allen Blezek Friend of LEAD Award” and in 2006, the “Outstanding LEAD Alumni Award.”
Nancy served on the Bradshaw Public School Board for 16 years and the Heartland Community School Board for four years. She has also worked with various extension programs, including being a trainer for the Juvenile Diversion Program for York County and on the Board of Directors for the Family Community Leadership program, a Nebraska and York County program where she taught over 100 workshops in leadership development. For 12 years she served as campaign manager and treasurer for the state senator from the 24th Legislative District.
She is a member of the Nebraska and York County Farm Bureau where she served on the state board for six years. In 2004 she accompanied Governor Mike Johanns on a trade mission to China and Hong Kong. She is a member of Nebraska Ag Builders, the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement, A-Fan (Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska), York County
Hospital Authority Board and serves as secretary for the Family, Youth and Community Partners (an advocacy group for UNL Extension and College of Education and Human Sciences).
Gary and Nancy are founding members of the Nebraska Woody Florals Association and in recent years have established their own operation of “Eberle Woody Florals.”
Gary and Nancy are both active members of the Zion Lutheran Church of Hampton.
They are the parents of twin sons, Kirk and Craig and have four grandchildren, all of whom live close to the family farm.
The Eberles have worked together as a team to support agriculture and have made a difference in the county and state.