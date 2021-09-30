2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees

Gary has worked diligently in improving the area’s natural resources, particularly in the areas of water quantity and quality by serving as a director on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors for 23 years (1997-2020). During that time he served on many committees, among the latest was serving as Chair of the Building Committee, resulting in the new building now occupied by the NRD in York. He also has served on the York County Ground Water Board, the York County Zoning Board and the York County Planning Commission.

Besides Nancy’s involvement in the farming operation, she also held many leadership roles in work and volunteer organizations. Among her work experiences were 20 years in the banking industry and being Chief Operating Officer for Oxbow Animal Health. In 2005, she was appointed Central Area Director for Congressman Tom Osborne. From 2007-2018, she was employed by the University of Nebraska Extension as an entrepreneurship curriculum coordinator, where she conducted workshops, summer camps and curriculum guides for elementary-aged youth to adults and provided entrepreneurship business development to a number of Nebraska communities in Nebraska. She worked with “Marketing Hometown America” in York County and Bradshaw. In 2010 she received the Service to Entrepreneurship Education Award from the National Consortium for Entrepreneurship; in 2012, the “Entrepreneurship 101 Award;” and in 2012 the “Outstanding Entrepreneurship Service Award” from the Nebraska Educational Task Force.