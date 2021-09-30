2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees

Fredrick and Arlene Scheele
Seed corn salesmen, lifelong farmers
Fredrick H. Scheele was the youngest of three children born to Henry F. and Marie (Reiersloh) Scheele. He was born in the Scheele farmhouse in 1916, which was built in 1893 by his grandfather, J. Henry Scheele.
Fredrick attended country school in rural York County at District 52 and graduated from Utica High School. In his early years, Fredrick ran a trap line -- he sold the furs and raised enough money to buy a bicycle he could ride to Utica, which he also motorized. He later bought a Model T Ford, for $17, to drive to high school.
He started out farming with his father and in the 1930s, he also worked for the Rural Electrification Association, digging postholes for the first powerlines in the area.
Arlene (Otto) Scheele was born at Charleston in 1921, the daughter of Moritz N. and Mary G. (Rich) Otto. She attended country school near Charleston and graduated from York High School. At an early age, she rode the Chicago & Northwestern train into York to swim, paying her fare with homemade baked goods. Arlene continued to swim at the York Community Center into her 80s. In her youth in Charleston, she learned how to operate the grain elevator owned by her father. She would start a large single-cylinder hot-tube ignition Fairbanks Morse engine by standing in the flywheel to run the elevator by herself. She also farmed alongside her family in York County, as well as in Banner County.
They were married June 22, 1946, in Marysville, Kan. After their marriage, the couple moved a house onto the family farm near Waco, which was moved in with the use of a stream traction engine. There, they raised their two children, Fred and Mary.
Fredrick continued farming with his father and later grew the farm by buying land of his own. He was a very successful seed corn salesman with DeKalb, starting as the youngest seed salesman this side of the Missouri River. In the early years of selling seed, he gave away samples of the hybrid seed to prove its superiority over open-pollinated corn. He earned many awards from DeKalb during his years of service, including Key Man in Sales and Salesman of the Year. Later, he partnered with his son and son-in-law selling Jaques Seed. Fredrick also sold short-line implements for many years, including Continental-Belton equipment.
Arlene always worked alongside Fredrick in the fields – plowing, harvesting and everything in between. She was one of the first women in the area to drive a truck to the elevator delivering grain and continued to so into her 70s.
Community was important to them. Fredrick served on many area boards including School District 52 (serving as secretary), the York County Zoning Board, the Utica Cemetery Board and was a founding member of the Utica Community Care Center, serving as president. Arlene was also instrumental in the origin of the Utica Community Care Center and was a member of the Dorcas Society of the Utica Presbyterian Church, where she and several others were skilled quilters. They were also both active members of The Grange.
As the third generation of Scheele farmers, Fredrick and Arlene raised corn, wheat, milo and later soybeans. They also kept cattle and for a short time had sheep as well. In 1985, they were awarded the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award for 100 years of continued family farm ownership. Their descendants continue to actively farm, with the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the Scheele family living on the land originally purchased by J. Henry Scheele in 1885.
Both Fredrick and Arlene lived and worked in York County the entirety of their lives.
Fredrick passed away in 2005 and Arlene passed away in 2013.