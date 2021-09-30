2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They were married June 22, 1946, in Marysville, Kan. After their marriage, the couple moved a house onto the family farm near Waco, which was moved in with the use of a stream traction engine. There, they raised their two children, Fred and Mary.

Fredrick continued farming with his father and later grew the farm by buying land of his own. He was a very successful seed corn salesman with DeKalb, starting as the youngest seed salesman this side of the Missouri River. In the early years of selling seed, he gave away samples of the hybrid seed to prove its superiority over open-pollinated corn. He earned many awards from DeKalb during his years of service, including Key Man in Sales and Salesman of the Year. Later, he partnered with his son and son-in-law selling Jaques Seed. Fredrick also sold short-line implements for many years, including Continental-Belton equipment.

Arlene always worked alongside Fredrick in the fields – plowing, harvesting and everything in between. She was one of the first women in the area to drive a truck to the elevator delivering grain and continued to so into her 70s.