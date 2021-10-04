2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees honored -- the Scheeles and the Eberles

The late Fredrick and Arlene Scheele were lifelong residents and farmers in York County. They lived on the historic Scheele farm, on land originally purchased by J. Henry Scheele in 1885. That land remains in the Scheele family with the fourth, fifth and sixth generations living and working there now. The couple was married June 22, 1946, and they moved onto the family farm near Waco. There, they raised their two children, Fred and Mary. Fredrick farmed with his father and later grew the farm by buying land of his own. He was a very successful seed corn salesman with DeKalb and Jaques Seed. He also sold short-line implements for many years, including Continental-Belton equipment. Arlene always worked alongside Fredrick in the fields – plowing, harvesting and everything in between. They raised corn, wheat, milo and soybeans. They also kept cattle and for a short time, sheep. Community was important to them. Fredrick served on many area boards including School District 52 (serving as secretary), the York County Zoning Board, the Utica Cemetery Board and was a founding member of the Utica Community Care Center, serving as president. Arlene was also instrumental in the origin of the Utica Community Care Center and was a member of the Dorcas Society of the Utica Presbyterian Church, where she and several others were skilled quilters. They were also both active members of The Grange. Fredrick passed away in 2005 and Arlene passed away in 2013.

Gary and Nancy Eberle are lifelong residents of York County, who have made significant contributions to the improvement of their community, county and state by their involvement in many organizations and activities center around agriculture. They joined Eberle Farms in 1972 where they raised purebred boars and gilts, exporting them to Korea, Mexico and Canada; they also raised pigs for the USDA Research Center. Over the years, they raised corn, white corn, wheat, milo and soybeans. In 1985, they started minimum-till farming and went to no-till farming in 2006. Gary was instrumental in the formation of the York County Pork Producers Association and also served on various committees for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. For many years, he volunteered his time as a leader of the High Point Livestock 4-H Club. As an active member of the Nebraska and York County Farm Bureau, in 1981, he received the “Nebraska Young Farmer Award.” Gary served on the FHA County Loan Committee and was a member of the Bradshaw Community Improvement Association. Gary has worked diligently in improving the area’s natural resources, particularly in the areas of water quantity and quality by serving as a director on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors for 23 years (1997-2020). During that time he served on many committees, among the latest was serving as Chair of the Building Committee, resulting in the new building now occupied by the NRD in York. He also has served on the York County Ground Water Board, the York County Zoning Board and the York County Planning Commission. Nancy has held many leadership roles in work and volunteer organizations. In 2005, she was appointed Central Area Director for then-Congressman Tom Osborne; she was employed by the University of Nebraska Extension as an entrepreneurship curriculum coordinator from 2007-2018 (during which she received many awards); she worked with the Marketing Hometown Initiative in York County and Bradshaw; she was selected as a Nebraska LEAD fellow, later to serve as a board member and the alumni executive secretary and be honored with several LEAD awards; she served on the Bradshaw and Heartland School Boards; she’s worked with the Family Community Leadership program in York County and with the county’s juvenile diversion program; she has served on the board of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and has been a member of the Nebraska Ag Builders, the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement, A-FAN, the York County Hospital Authority Board and many other organizations.