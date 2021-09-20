2021 YHS Homecoming Week underway

Scheierman is the daughter of Scott and Shannon Scheierman. She has been in volleyball for four years (two years as captain), basketball for four years, FCA for four years, ACES for three years, on the Hope Squad for three years, involved with yearbook and has been a member of the Chamber Singers for one year. After graduation, she plans to attend South Dakota State University where she will major in advertising and journalism, as well as play volleyball.

Melanie Driewer is the daughter of Kelly and Marissa Driewer. She has played volleyball for four years (is captain this year); has been in track and field for four years (she was the 2021 pole vault state champion and a member of the 2021 state champion track team); has been a member of FFA for four years, serving as the treasurer in 20-21 and the vice-president in 21-22; has been a member of FCA for four years; has been a member of the Dukes and Duchesses for two years; and a member of the National Honors Society (ACES) for three years. After graduation, she plans to go into pre-occupational therapy, majoring in psychology. She says while she is undecided, at this point, where she will be going to college, she plans to pole vault at the school she chooses.