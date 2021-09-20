2021 YHS Homecoming Week underway

YORK – York Public School’s 2021 Homecoming Week is underway, with many events planned including the annual crowning of Homecoming King and Queen.
This year’s candidates are Masa Scheierman, Jami Hoblyn, Melanie Driewer, Baylie Holthus, Brynn Hirschfeld, Marley Jensen, Andrew Hammer, Joel Jensen, Nicholas Conrad and Noah Jones.
Scheierman is the daughter of Scott and Shannon Scheierman. She has been in volleyball for four years (two years as captain), basketball for four years, FCA for four years, ACES for three years, on the Hope Squad for three years, involved with yearbook and has been a member of the Chamber Singers for one year. After graduation, she plans to attend South Dakota State University where she will major in advertising and journalism, as well as play volleyball.
Jami Holbyn is the daughter of Larry and Rita Hoblyn. She has been involved with softball, track, ACES, the National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, the Hope Squad and FFA (serving as vice-president). After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to study ag business and/or ag communications.
Melanie Driewer is the daughter of Kelly and Marissa Driewer. She has played volleyball for four years (is captain this year); has been in track and field for four years (she was the 2021 pole vault state champion and a member of the 2021 state champion track team); has been a member of FFA for four years, serving as the treasurer in 20-21 and the vice-president in 21-22; has been a member of FCA for four years; has been a member of the Dukes and Duchesses for two years; and a member of the National Honors Society (ACES) for three years. After graduation, she plans to go into pre-occupational therapy, majoring in psychology. She says while she is undecided, at this point, where she will be going to college, she plans to pole vault at the school she chooses.
Baylie Holthus is the daughter of Bart and Amy Briggs and the late Kendell Holthus. During her tenure at York High School, she has played softball and soccer; she is the vice-president of the senior class; she is the class representative for the National Honor Society; she has been involved in FCA, FBLA, Skills USA, Quiz Bowl, Youth Women of Excellence Leadership Committee, Circle of Friends and the Hope Squad. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and study biology on the pre-med route.
Brynn Hirschfeld is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Hirschfeld. During high school, she has played volleyball and basketball. She has been a member of the York High School track team, earning seven state medals and one team state championship, including two gold medals in the 1600 and one gold medal in the 800. She has been a member of the Dukettes, 4-H, FCA, Skills USA (with two state championships), ACES/National Honor Society, the Hope Squad and Young Women of Excellence. She has been involved in FFA as well, being the secretary in 2020-21 and the president in 2021-22. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university majority in biology/pre-dentistry, as well as run cross country as well as track and field.
Marley Jensen is the son of Drew and Jane Jensen. During his high school years, he has played football, basketball, golf and been a member of the Quiz Bowl team. After graduation, he plans on attending a university and studying accounting or structural engineering.
Andrew Hammer is the son of Megan and Chad Hammer. He has been involved with tennis for four years, golf for three years, FCA for four years, FFA for four years, ACES for three years and the Dukes and Duchesses for one year. He was selected for Boys State and as Spirit Scholar. After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year private college to study human biology and play college tennis, with hoping to become a chiropractor.
Joel Jensen is the son of Drew and Jane Jensen. He has played football, basketball and golf and has been a member of FFA and Skills USA. After graduation, he plans to go to college to study welding or structural engineering.
Nicholas Conrad is the son of Jenny and Josh Conrad. He has been in FFA for four years, Skills USA for four years, FCA for four years, ACES for three years, cross country for two years, football for two years, wrestling for one year, golf for two years and is currently the secretary/treasurer of the senior class. After graduation, he plans to get a two-year degree in electrical construction.
Noah Jones is the son of Jerome and Sarah Jones. He has been a member of soccer, FBLA (serving as president), Quiz Bowl, ACES and basketball. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in sports journalism.
Theme days for Homecoming Week are: Monday, “Back in Time” (Decades Day); Tuesday, Western Day; Wednesday, “Pogues vs. Kooks” Day; Thursday, Construction Worker Day; Friday, Blue and Gold Day.
On Wednesday, the Homecoming Spirit March will start downtown at 1:45 p.m. The pep rally and bonfire will be at 8:30 p.m., in the York High School east parking lot.
On Friday, coronation will be during halftime of the football game.
And the Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, from 8:30-11 p.m. at the Cornerstone Wrestling and Activity Center.