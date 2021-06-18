2021 YHS Hall of Fame inductees announced

YORK – The two new inductees into the York High School Hall of Fame have been announced for 2021 – the annual recognition ceremony will be held in November.

This year’s inductees will be the late Phil Towle and Kathy (Chenault) Leonard.

Towle was a 1954 graduate of York High School and he served in the United States Navy from 1957-1960. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1961. His teaching and coaching career began in Bradshaw and his career at York High School began in 1970. He retired from York High School in 1998, having been a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, football coach and track coach. In 2000, he was elected for the York Public Schools Board of Education, where he served as a member until his death in 2016. In addition to his service at York Public Schools, he was also a lay preacher for several years.