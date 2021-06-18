2021 YHS Hall of Fame inductees announced

YORK – The two new inductees into the York High School Hall of Fame have been announced for 2021 – the annual recognition ceremony will be held in November.
This year’s inductees will be the late Phil Towle and Kathy (Chenault) Leonard.
Towle was a 1954 graduate of York High School and he served in the United States Navy from 1957-1960. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1961. His teaching and coaching career began in Bradshaw and his career at York High School began in 1970. He retired from York High School in 1998, having been a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, football coach and track coach. In 2000, he was elected for the York Public Schools Board of Education, where he served as a member until his death in 2016. In addition to his service at York Public Schools, he was also a lay preacher for several years.
Leonard is a 1976 graduate of York High School. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and political science. She later earned her Masters in Writing from Goddard College in Vermont. Her professional journalism experience began as a reporter at the Lincoln Star while at UNL. She has worked at the Associated Press international desk in New York and as an Associated Press correspondent to the United Nations. She eventually became a foreign correspondent in China, Cambodia, Kenya and South Africa. Her feature assignments and coverage have ranged from the Rwandan genocide and ethnic fighting in Burundi to the Olympics in South Korea and the U.S Open in tennis and golf.