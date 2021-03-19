2021 Impact Award - Nancy Davidson

“She believes and understands that by supporting others in the community, in their pursuit of their goals, we all work together for the betterment of the community,” said those who nominated her for this award. “Her individual commitment to a group effort makes clear that she understands we all rise by lifting each other up.

“She was also the driving force behind the Senior Christmas tree project this past holiday season, building and distributing nearly 200 pallet trees and Christmas cards to seniors who were COVID-confined to raise their spirits and bring joy to their holidays. Reminding people how special they are is something she makes as her highest priority. She actively seeks opportunities to offer her time to support and improve upon the community she calls home.”

Currently, she is working on putting together a Pen Pal program for seniors who are isolated and alone, in addition to developing a Neighborhood Watch program with the police department for the York community.

Nominators said further: “Nancy’s willing spirit and tireless efforts to improve the community of York exemplify the tremendous impact she has had in contributing to the York community.”