2021 Impact Award - Nancy Davidson

Nancy Davidson is being recognized for the impact she continues to make on the York community, through her many memberships and her personal efforts to make the world a happier place.
Those who nominated her said, “Since arriving in York in 2016 as part owner of J&R Heating and Air Conditioning and Jacer Investments, she has made tremendous strides to become involved in and contribute to the York community.”
Davidson is the treasurer for the Eagles Auxiliary #3990; treasurer for the Dolphins Swim Team; president of the Parent Teacher League for Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School; is a member of the York Rotary Club; is a member of the York Elks Lodge #1024; and she volunteers for the York Fire Department.
“In addition to her involvement and leadership in the aforementioned organizations, she has also been instrumental in organizing opportunities to bring cheer and joy to York’s citizens,” supporters said. “Through floats for the Yorkfest Grand Parades (twice winning the Overall Best Parade Entry award), outdoor displays (such as her Halloween and Christmas decorations), she always takes the time to remind others to smile and makes others her priority.”
Davidson spearheaded a fundraising drive for the Peyton Parker Lane playground, enlisting the Ghostbuster Ecto-1 car for a raffle on Halloween, as an example.
“She believes and understands that by supporting others in the community, in their pursuit of their goals, we all work together for the betterment of the community,” said those who nominated her for this award. “Her individual commitment to a group effort makes clear that she understands we all rise by lifting each other up.
“She was also the driving force behind the Senior Christmas tree project this past holiday season, building and distributing nearly 200 pallet trees and Christmas cards to seniors who were COVID-confined to raise their spirits and bring joy to their holidays. Reminding people how special they are is something she makes as her highest priority. She actively seeks opportunities to offer her time to support and improve upon the community she calls home.”
Currently, she is working on putting together a Pen Pal program for seniors who are isolated and alone, in addition to developing a Neighborhood Watch program with the police department for the York community.
Nominators said further: “Nancy’s willing spirit and tireless efforts to improve the community of York exemplify the tremendous impact she has had in contributing to the York community.”