2021 Impact Award - Luke Fochtman

Luke Fochtman is being recognized with an Impact Award because of his dedication to his hometown of Henderson, Nebraska and the Greater York County area.
He started his career in the radio business, working for the Rural Radio Network in York County.
Fochtman is currently the marketing and public relations director for Henderson Health Care Services.
He volunteers his time as the president of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Henderson Community Foundation.
He served as the vice-president of the Henderson Chamber in 2020 and stepped into the president’s role in 2021. He is likely the youngest person to ever serve in the president’s position for the Henderson chamber – for sure, in recent history.
Regarding the Henderson Community Foundation – this is a non-profit organization in Henderson that is dedicated to the improvement and long-term viability of the community. The foundation makes sure designated funds are distributed correctly and charitable giving is increased for worthy causes and academic scholarships. Luke has been involved in the Foundation Board since 2020. In 2021, he became the vice-president. He assists in the creation of the annual newsletter and several other marketing/fundraising projects for the foundation. “He is a very creative and out-of-the-box type of thinker which is an asset to our community,” said one Henderson official.
Fochtman also is a basketball announcer for York College.
He has been involved in many local endeavors, including being a guest speaker/panelist at York High School’s Forever A Duke Real World Leadership Academy.
Fochtman also produced a number of promotional videos regarding healthcare in the Henderson community, which were pushed out on social media and met with rave reviews.
Those who nominated Fochtman said, “As the marketing and public relations director for Henderson Health Care Services, he embodies the goals and spirit of the York County Impact Award. His passion for his small community is evident in how he volunteers his time as president of the Chamber of Commerce and on the board for the Henderson Community Foundation. Beyond his day-to-day responsibilities at Henderson Health Care, Luke is a great proponent of our county and is frequently proposing ideas to attract talent to the community.”
He has helped recruit a number of people to the Henderson community – and helped connect them with jobs and housing, nominators say.
“Luke is often posting relevant articles on social media about neat things happenings in the county,” they added.
One person who nominated Fochtman said “he is a walking billboard for Henderson. Even before he was the Chamber president, he would often stop by the chamber office and dump a business idea on me. He is always thinking – what is Henderson missing and how we could fill the void. He comes into the Henderson Chamber office full of vigor and it is something we need in this community – people like him who are willing to think outside the box of ‘how it’s always been done’ and dream.”