2021 Impact Award - Luke Fochtman

Fochtman also is a basketball announcer for York College.

He has been involved in many local endeavors, including being a guest speaker/panelist at York High School’s Forever A Duke Real World Leadership Academy.

Fochtman also produced a number of promotional videos regarding healthcare in the Henderson community, which were pushed out on social media and met with rave reviews.

Those who nominated Fochtman said, “As the marketing and public relations director for Henderson Health Care Services, he embodies the goals and spirit of the York County Impact Award. His passion for his small community is evident in how he volunteers his time as president of the Chamber of Commerce and on the board for the Henderson Community Foundation. Beyond his day-to-day responsibilities at Henderson Health Care, Luke is a great proponent of our county and is frequently proposing ideas to attract talent to the community.”

He has helped recruit a number of people to the Henderson community – and helped connect them with jobs and housing, nominators say.

“Luke is often posting relevant articles on social media about neat things happenings in the county,” they added.

One person who nominated Fochtman said “he is a walking billboard for Henderson. Even before he was the Chamber president, he would often stop by the chamber office and dump a business idea on me. He is always thinking – what is Henderson missing and how we could fill the void. He comes into the Henderson Chamber office full of vigor and it is something we need in this community – people like him who are willing to think outside the box of ‘how it’s always been done’ and dream.”