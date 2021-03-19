2021 Impact Award - Eric Montgomery

After his time in the Marines, he earned an electrical engineering degree in 2008 and his master’s degree in 2011. He went to work for NPPD at the Cooper Nuclear Station in 2011 and transferred to the nuclear operations end of things in 2014.

In an interview connected with his employment, Montgomery said, “After experiencing so much in my life, I know that I am in the right place. I’m inspired every single day by the people I’m able to serve. We are so fortunate to be able to serve the York and surrounding communities, and are eager to help more people.”

He and his family moved to the Greater York County area several years ago – and he has been actively involved in many aspects of the community ever since.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, are foster adoptive parents and are passionate about helping raise awareness about foster and adoption care and the needs that are out there.

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, has worked with Montgomery in a number of organizations, including YCDC and on the board of directors for Renewed Horizons. He said, of Montgomery, that “he has taken a leadership role in putting together YCDC investment policies and being involved in topics like housing and quality of life. He and I also served on the board in the development of Renewed Horizons. He works toward the betterment of the community. What you see is what you get. Eric is selfless in what he does – he truly wants to see people succeed and to see needs met. That makes him a great candidate for this award.”