2021 Impact Award - Eric Montgomery

“Eric Montgomery is a person who would do anything to help a person out. He’s always willing to listen and be there when needed. He wants to help make York a great place to raise his children and call home.”
Those were the words of a supporter who nominated Montgomery for this award.
Montgomery is a financial advisor with Edward Jones.
He is a currently the vice-president of the York County Development Corporation Board of Directors. He has been on the board of directors for YCDC for a number of years, serving in different positions.
He is also a member of the Renewed Horizon Board of Directors.
Montgomery has also served as the president of Center Sphere and has worked with/been a supporter of the York Dolphins Swim Team.
He has also assisted with many community events, including the Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast.
Montgomery has worked and lived in many places, from the Middle East, to the East and West Coasts of the United States, while he was in the Marines Corp. During his service with the Marines, he was deployed for 4 ½ years in the Middle East where he served as a radar technician.
He also lived in rural Nebraska as a farmer’s son and an electrical engineer.
After his time in the Marines, he earned an electrical engineering degree in 2008 and his master’s degree in 2011. He went to work for NPPD at the Cooper Nuclear Station in 2011 and transferred to the nuclear operations end of things in 2014.
In an interview connected with his employment, Montgomery said, “After experiencing so much in my life, I know that I am in the right place. I’m inspired every single day by the people I’m able to serve. We are so fortunate to be able to serve the York and surrounding communities, and are eager to help more people.”
He and his family moved to the Greater York County area several years ago – and he has been actively involved in many aspects of the community ever since.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, are foster adoptive parents and are passionate about helping raise awareness about foster and adoption care and the needs that are out there.
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, has worked with Montgomery in a number of organizations, including YCDC and on the board of directors for Renewed Horizons. He said, of Montgomery, that “he has taken a leadership role in putting together YCDC investment policies and being involved in topics like housing and quality of life. He and I also served on the board in the development of Renewed Horizons. He works toward the betterment of the community. What you see is what you get. Eric is selfless in what he does – he truly wants to see people succeed and to see needs met. That makes him a great candidate for this award.”