2021 Impact Award - Chandra Berlin

Chandra Berlin is being recognized for work as an advocate and leader in childcare and the overall wellbeing of the Greater York community.

Berlin works within the York Public Schools Sixpence program, is a member of the York County Health Coalition Board, is a member of the York County Child Care Alliance and she is a member of the Renewed Horizon Board of Directors.

Those who nominated her for this award said, “She has been an advocate and leader in identifying needs in York County, including in the areas of childcare and health of children and families. Through her love of early childhood care and education, she has helped to start the Child Care Alliance, which is geared toward identifying the specific needs for childcare in businesses and families, as well as working to implement resources for current providers.”

Through her position with YPS Sixpence, she works with licensed providers to enhance their services and provide high quality care. Berlin also partners with the York County Development Corporation, by getting the Child Care Alliance involved as a member and working toward childcare expansion.