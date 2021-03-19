2021 Impact Award - Chandra Berlin

Chandra Berlin is being recognized for work as an advocate and leader in childcare and the overall wellbeing of the Greater York community.
Berlin works within the York Public Schools Sixpence program, is a member of the York County Health Coalition Board, is a member of the York County Child Care Alliance and she is a member of the Renewed Horizon Board of Directors.
Those who nominated her for this award said, “She has been an advocate and leader in identifying needs in York County, including in the areas of childcare and health of children and families. Through her love of early childhood care and education, she has helped to start the Child Care Alliance, which is geared toward identifying the specific needs for childcare in businesses and families, as well as working to implement resources for current providers.”
Through her position with YPS Sixpence, she works with licensed providers to enhance their services and provide high quality care. Berlin also partners with the York County Development Corporation, by getting the Child Care Alliance involved as a member and working toward childcare expansion.
A supporter said, “I have had the opportunity to watch Chandra grow in her role in the York County Health Coalition where she has challenged the group to help identify community and countywide needs, including those of course in child care but also regarding mental health needs, family needs, basic needs and more. She has grown from someone who wanted to be involved in the group to leading subgroups, task groups and serving on the coalition board. Chandra not only helps lead and guide the groups, but also remains involved and engages with the activities and events provided by these groups, as well as the individuals she works with.”
Outside of the coalition, Berlin has also taken a role in other boards. She stepped into a board position for Renewed Horizons as an active member who advocates for the services they provide to children, youth and families.
In her spare time, she is also a dance instructor with Kirby’s Dance.
Those who nominated her said: “Chandra embodies the goals and spirit of this award because she puts herself out there to make York and York County a better place – a place people want to be part of and live in. She is willing to go the extra mile to make sure the resources and services are available to businesses, individuals and families to ensure the best quality of life.”