 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 county inventory comes in at just under $23 million
0 comments

2021 county inventory comes in at just under $23 million

{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – The 2021 York County inventory stands at $22,823,120.52, which is the insured value of county-owned real property.

The total property inside the courthouse value is $2.8 million. The courthouse and grounds are valued at just under $9.5 million.

The county weed control authority has property valued at just under $51,000.

The value assigned to the Busy Wheels-Handibus inventory is $168,389.

There are a lot of types of property included in the road and bridge department’s inventory. The highest categories came in as motorgraders – with a value of $3 million; grading equipment, $733,766; excavators and loaders, just over $1 million; and county shop materials, $605,000. The total inventory for the road and bridge department was determined to be just under $7.6 million.

The patrol sheds (one located in each precinct of the county) were valued at $282,400.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered panda cub receive a name during celebration at the San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News