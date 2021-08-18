2021 county inventory comes in at just under $23 million

YORK – The 2021 York County inventory stands at $22,823,120.52, which is the insured value of county-owned real property.
The total property inside the courthouse value is $2.8 million. The courthouse and grounds are valued at just under $9.5 million.
The county weed control authority has property valued at just under $51,000.
The value assigned to the Busy Wheels-Handibus inventory is $168,389.
There are a lot of types of property included in the road and bridge department’s inventory. The highest categories came in as motorgraders – with a value of $3 million; grading equipment, $733,766; excavators and loaders, just over $1 million; and county shop materials, $605,000. The total inventory for the road and bridge department was determined to be just under $7.6 million.
The patrol sheds (one located in each precinct of the county) were valued at $282,400.
