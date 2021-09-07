2021-22 York City Budget is adopted

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I really appreciate everyone’s work and time on this,” Mayor Redfern said. “We have had many, many meetings on this.”

Budget highlights include a healthy sales tax revenue, said York City Administrator Sue Crawford, during her presentation at the budget’s public hearing. She said the treasurer at this point is projecting a 10% increase in this revenue stream.

Crawford also noted the city is benefitting from one-time revenue – Federal COVID/relief funds. The city also has built up its reserves due to staff vacancies. The city did some bond refinancing this year, which has freed up some funds because interest rates are much lower now.

She also noted the budget has no property taxes levied for bond debt.

Regarding one-time investments (using the one-time revenue), she said the administration and council was “very careful that one-time investments were one time, and these projects did not create future financial obligations.” The one-time investments (as outlined in earlier stories in the YNT in an ongoing budget series) include infrastructure for the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground, a new ambulance and lifesaving equipment, a tot playground, splash pad, a police truck, ceiling work and new lights in city hall, street equipment and a new HVAC system for the library.