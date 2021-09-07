2021-22 York City Budget is adopted

YORK – There will be no property tax levy increase this year in the City of York, with the levy remaining at .33 per $100 valuation.
That became official this past week as the York City Council adopted the 2021-22 budget.
The budget process this year was thorough and long. In April, department heads submitted their budget requests and the treasurer began her revenue projections.
In May, the mayor and administrator worked with the department heads to narrow down their requests.
In June, the council members joined the conversation and worked with the mayor, department heads and administration on the first round of approvals and cuts.
In July, the council, mayor and administration continued to work with department heads for the second and third rounds of approvals and cuts.
In August, the council, mayor and administration continued to meet and revenue projections were made based on valuations provided by the county assessor. A public hearing was held regarding the final draft of the budget the week before the official adoption took place.
During this past regular meeting of the York City Council, Mayor Barry Redfern thanked the council, administration and department heads for their efforts.
“I really appreciate everyone’s work and time on this,” Mayor Redfern said. “We have had many, many meetings on this.”
Budget highlights include a healthy sales tax revenue, said York City Administrator Sue Crawford, during her presentation at the budget’s public hearing. She said the treasurer at this point is projecting a 10% increase in this revenue stream.
Crawford also noted the city is benefitting from one-time revenue – Federal COVID/relief funds. The city also has built up its reserves due to staff vacancies. The city did some bond refinancing this year, which has freed up some funds because interest rates are much lower now.
She also noted the budget has no property taxes levied for bond debt.
Regarding one-time investments (using the one-time revenue), she said the administration and council was “very careful that one-time investments were one time, and these projects did not create future financial obligations.” The one-time investments (as outlined in earlier stories in the YNT in an ongoing budget series) include infrastructure for the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground, a new ambulance and lifesaving equipment, a tot playground, splash pad, a police truck, ceiling work and new lights in city hall, street equipment and a new HVAC system for the library.
Capital improvement highlights include the completion of the community center renovation, bonding for a major street/road project that will include the replacement of the Blackburn Avenue Bridge, and building a new cell at the landfill.
Dr. Crawford noted York is “fortunate to have a healthy city sales tax” which continues to increase. She said online sales tax requirements are now in place and that has likely played a role in the local sales tax increases.
Regarding the city’s enterprise funds (these are not tax-supported, the revenue for these funds come in the form of the fees people pay for services) – no rate increase is needed for the water fund this year. The council passed a 2 1/2% rate increase for wastewater (in order to continue paying off the new wastewater treatment plant). A new cell is needed at the landfill – this will require bonding. And regarding the airport, federal grants allowed for the purchase of snow removal equipment.
It was also noted, during the earlier public hearing, regarding tax asking for York residents, only .33 is the city’s tax levy. The property tax asking for the city is a small portion of the total asking, as the school district’s levy makes up the largest portion of what York residents pay in property taxes.