$20,000 reward being offered for information on York, Geneva bank robberies

YORK and GENEVA – The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award up to $20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of anyone involved in recent bank robberies in York and Geneva.

The bank robbery in York occurred on May 20, right before 5 p.m., when a man entered the north branch of Cornerstone Bank. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt and a COVID mask. Surveillance video shows he appeared to be a tall, white male with a slender build. Investigators said he left with an “undisclosed amount of money.”

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 or the York Police Department at 402-363-2640.

Then on Friday, June 3, around 1 p.m., Fillmore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Heartland Bank in Geneva on the report of a robbery. Investigators there say a masked white man with short dark hair, who was about 6’4” or 6’6” tall, with a thin build, entered the bank and handed a note to a teller. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was handed an unknown amount of money before he left the bank and headed north on Ninth Street.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Anyone with information about this second case is asked to contact the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department at 402-759-4441.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working with both agencies in these investigations.

Kara Heideman, director of communications and marketing for the Nebraska Bankers Association, said Wednesday morning, “Following the apprehension of a person believed to be responsible for the robberies, the NBA works with local Crime Stoppers organizations and/or the FBI to pay the informant. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. Employees of financial institutions, Crime Stoppers and law enforcement agencies are not eligible for rewards under this program.”

