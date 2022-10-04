 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York County

159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu

How the avian influenza has impacted Nebraska

Linda Harms // Shutterstock

YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock.

The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that the birds are classified as gamebirds and the process of depopulation is currently underway.

In response to the announcement, the York County Commissioners, on Tuesday morning, gave authority to Chairman Randy Obermier to declare a state of emergency which will allow state funds to be accessed for the owner’s relief.

The case is the 10th in Nebraska to be confirmed by the Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Since the confirmation in York County, an 11th farm was identified in Box Butte County with confirmed cases.

According to the NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the York County flock “will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.”

The NDA will establish a 6.2-mile control zone around the affected farm, as is USDA policy – poultry producers in these zones should know the signs and symptoms of avian flu and notify the NDA immediately if they have sick or dying birds.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways, from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick, state officials say.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people getting HPAI infections from birds is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Other Nebraska locations where the avian flu was discovered and flocks had to be destroyed have included Merrick County, less than 100 birds; Butler County, 570,000 birds; Butler County, 400,000 birds; Holt County, less than 50 birds; Scotts Bluff County, less than 50 birds; Dixon County, 1.7 million birds; Knox County, 2.1 million; Washington County, less than 55 birds; and Dawes County, less than 50 birds. The number of affected birds in the latest case in Box Butte County was less than 100.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Unpacking the results of Brazil’s heated presidential election

