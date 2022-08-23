12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case

YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 in the middle of the night. He saw a Tesla speeding and tried to initiate a traffic stop at milemarker 346 but Tolly, the driver, didn’t pull over until milemarker 353.

The deputy also noted the license plates on the Tesla were registered as being for a different vehicle.

In court documents, the deputy says Tolly was unable to produce any documentation except for a piece of paper he said indicated he had purchased the vehicle. It was found that Tolly had a revoked driver’s license.

The deputy said in court documents he could see an open alcohol container in the vehicle and Tolly had watery eyes.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple containers of concentrated THC as well as 596 prescription pills with Tolly having no valid prescription for any of them.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; five counts of unlawful acts relating to drugs, all Class 3 misdemeanors; and five counts of possession of legend drugs, Class 3 misdemeanors.

This week, per a plea agreement, all the charges were reduced to one attempt of a Class 4 felony which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus $5,000 in restitution.