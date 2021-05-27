 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 pounds of meth seized on I-80
0 comments
featured

100 pounds of meth seized on I-80

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEWARD COUNTY – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force in Seward County conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, on Interstate 80 – and that stop led to the discovery and seizure of 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

The deputy conducted the stop on a white Dodge minivan for a traffic violation near milemarker 382.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver and only occupant of the rental vehicle was involved in criminal activity,” the sheriff’s department says. “Deputies conducted a consensual search and discovered 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the stow-and-go natural voids of the vehicle.”

The driver, Dallas T. Faamausili, 35, of Benton, Washington, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than 21 grams of methamphetamine and having no drug tax stamp.

The methamphetamine was purchased for $2 million and was to be delivered to New Jersey.

Faamausili was booked into the Seward County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News