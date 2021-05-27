100 pounds of meth seized on I-80

SEWARD COUNTY – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force in Seward County conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, on Interstate 80 – and that stop led to the discovery and seizure of 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
The deputy conducted the stop on a white Dodge minivan for a traffic violation near milemarker 382.
“During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver and only occupant of the rental vehicle was involved in criminal activity,” the sheriff’s department says. “Deputies conducted a consensual search and discovered 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the stow-and-go natural voids of the vehicle.”
The driver, Dallas T. Faamausili, 35, of Benton, Washington, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than 21 grams of methamphetamine and having no drug tax stamp.
The methamphetamine was purchased for $2 million and was to be delivered to New Jersey.
Faamausili was booked into the Seward County Jail.