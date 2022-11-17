$1.25 million transferred from county inheritance into general fund

YORK – This week, the planned transfer of $1.25 million from the county’s inheritance fund to the general fund took place.

“This was part of the budget process, to help relieve taxpayer obligation,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

This past summer, during the budget process for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the commissioners agreed to transfer that money, in order to avoid a big increase in tax asking. The transfer also allowed the county to be under the lid while avoiding such a high tax asking they would have had to have had a LB 644 special hearing.

This year, county budget requests were higher than normal, including requests (from the different departments) for additional personnel and pay raises, as well as increases due to fuel costs, inflationary results and supply chain issues.

At the time the county board approved the transfer, Obermier said the $1.25 million figure was what was needed “to buy down for tax relief. We do have a very robust inheritance tax fund, which has really grown over the last three years. It was up to $7 million and we took funds out to pay for the new addition to the courthouse (for the new emergency communications center). Now it is back up to $5.5 million. We also have $2 million in ARPA (federal COVID relief funds) available. Financially, we are doing well in those ways, so we can give taxpayers a break. We have to use at least $113,000 to get under the lid.”

He also noted, during that budget meeting, “This is not what the board wants to do all the time. We will have to be very, very diligent next year as this year’s raises will be present next year as well. We may not be able to give raises next year.”

Commissioner Daniel Grotz, who sat on the budget committee with Obermier, also said at that same meeting, “We have cut a lot (out of the budget), but our budget has increased quite a bit. I’m very concerned. Yes, we have a robust inheritance fund, but next year is going to be a problem a well. I definitely agree we will have to be diligent. The officials and employees are going to have to work with us and realize that continuing these raises is not sustainable.”

Nearly all of the $2 million increase in the county’s tax asking was for salaries, wages and insurance.

“I’m a little leery using the inheritance fund, because it’s just putting a band aid on it,” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said at that budget hearing, “but I also understand the need for this tax relief for the taxpayers.”

It was also noted that the county does need to spend down some of the inheritance tax fund at some point, to some extent, now and again.

On Tuesday, during the commissioners’ regular meeting, they all voted in favor of moving forward with the planned transfer which they each approved last summer as part of the budget.