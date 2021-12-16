1,000 socks for Christmas -- St. Joe's kids collect for those in need

YORK – What does a collection of 1,000 socks look like?

St. Joseph’s elementary kids certainly know because that’s what they have collected for those in need, at Christmastime.

There were totes in the church, totes in the hallway . . . all filled to the brim with 500 pairs to make people feel good during the winter months.

Eighth graders Jackie Hernandez and Maddie Flynt are members of the school’s student council, along with Jack Chavanu and Zayden Hoffman. They started the campaign back in Nov. 16.

“We started with a goal of collecting just 300 socks,” Hernandez explained.

“So we really beat our goal by a long way,” Flynt said.

All the St. Joseph students were asked to collect new socks and bring them to school as donations.

St. Joseph parishioners also got in on the project, bringing their socks to Mass.

This is the last week of classes, before the Christmas holidays, so the socks will soon be loaded up for transport to Blue Valley Community Action.