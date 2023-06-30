YORK — The News-Times offices will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the 4th of July holiday. There will be no paper on Tuesday, July 4. The offices will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, please use the north door if stopping in at the office due to the street construction out front.
News-Times offices closed for the holiday
OVERVIEW
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: Will the second season of “Dark Winds” be shown, and on which network?
Littleton (Colo.) Heritage defensive back Rex Guthrie announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday. Here’s the key information to know about…
Kirby Crawford, who owns Kirby’s School of Dance and Kirtsey’s Boutique on the south side of the square in York has announced several promotio…
James Howard McLean, age 87, of Stromsburg, passed away June 17, 2023 at his home in Stromsburg.
From Church to Chouse: Benedict couple still saving souls by turning church into safe haven for rescued animals
BENEDICT — When the Benedict Zion Evangelical Lutheran church closed its doors in January of 2020, it was a blessing in disguise for a couple,…