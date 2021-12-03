New county shop to go up in Benedict

YORK – A new county shop will be going up in Benedict, as a bid was awarded this past week.

The old shop is in bad shape and lacks services such as water and plumbing. It was decided during this year’s budget process the county would purchase some adjacent land and put up a new building that will serve the county for many years to come.

The county has shops, in which to house the maintainers in the various zones where they are used. The shops also are to provide a place for the operator to be able to work on the machines.

While there are aging shops throughout the county, it was determined the one in Benedict would be the best one to start with, as it pertained to fixing or replacing.

“We bid out an all-steel building, 40x60, with two overhead doors, a concrete floor with drain, a bathroom and a concrete approaching to the building,” York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim explained to the county board members.

The county received two bids with the lowest coming from Dan’s Construction in York. Keim recommended the bid and the commissioners agreed. This will be a Behlen building and it will cost $124,750.

The other bid came in at $163,822.