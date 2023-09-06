For the past two decades, people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease have faced the prospect of declining memory and cognition with no treatments other than a few that can help with symptoms but not change the course of the disease.

But by later this year or early next, researchers expect to have two therapies fully approved by federal regulators that can fight the disease by targeting its underlying biology, slowing its progression and keeping patients at a mild stage for longer.

“The scientific field is excited that we finally have a breakthrough, with no new drugs for about 20 years, and (now) one that might slow the disease,” said Dr. Daniel Murman, director of Nebraska Medicine’s memory disorders and behavioral neurology program. “There’s excitement, but the reality is, it’s just a first step, that’s for sure.”

First step or not, that doesn’t take away from the possible impact and meaningfulness of giving patients more time to participate in — and remember — important events, such as the wedding of a child or birth of a grandchild.

Nationally, some 6.7 million older Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the association. That includes 36,000 in Nebraska and 66,000 in Iowa.

The first therapy — marketed as Leqembi and known generically as lecanemab — was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in July. Regulators are expected to approve the other, donanemab, later this year. Clinical trial results published this summer indicated that it performed as well as or similarly to Leqembi.

The two follow an earlier drug — Aduhelm, a.k.a. aducanamab — that received a type of approval in 2021 but hasn’t been widely adopted. Currently, its use isn’t covered by Medicare outside research trials.

The new drugs have been greeted with hope and excitement by patients and their families. The response, however, has been tempered by the fact that the therapies, which target a protein that accumulates as plaques in the brains of older adults, are not cures and are expected to benefit only those in the earliest stages of the disease. Nor do they reverse damage already caused by Alzheimer’s. Additional therapies, researchers say, will be needed to address other processes involved in the disease.

Questions also remain about the technical side of administering the drugs, which are delivered by infusion once or twice a month, depending on the drug. Physicians who prescribe Leqembi will be required to participate in a patient registry to help Medicare gather more information about their safety and effectiveness. Patients also will need a spinal fluid test or special type of brain scan to confirm they have the plaques and are eligible for treatment.

Medicare, which had limited patients to one scan to confirm plaques, has proposed broadening coverage, but the agency recommended leaving coverage decisions to Medicare contractors. In the case of donanemab, researchers stopped giving the drug after follow-up scans normalized. Patients also will require monitoring for possible side effects, specifically bleeding and swelling in the brain. While most cases in research trials have resolved without serious consequences, several deaths have been reported.

Percy Griffin, director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, stressed that the treatments are not a cure. But they have slowed cognitive decline between 25% and 35% over 18 months, the length of the clinical trials. They may slow it longer, but researchers don’t yet have data over longer periods.

Griffin also noted that the amount of slowing varied among trial participants, and the results apply to large groups, not individuals.

Still, he said, “Alzheimer’s drugs in general are very important, and they are a source of immense hope for people living with the early stages of the disease. And they are a great foundation on which we can build future combination therapies.”

Mike Zuendel, a businessman who splits his time between Des Moines and Telluride, Colorado, is among those happy to get what time he can.

He sought testing because he was experiencing some cognitive issues. Both of his parents had Alzheimer’s disease, and he served as their caregiver. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2020 and began receiving Aduhelm outside clinical trials nearly two years ago.

While he still has some issues with finding words and with focus and concentration, the 69-year-old said he doesn’t feel his condition has worsened.

“If I can function like I am right now, I’m a happy camper,” said Zuendel, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association who spoke at a recent event in Omaha. He helps advocate and raise awareness for the importance of early detection and seeks to reduce the stigma around Alzheimer’s, which he believes keeps people from seeking a diagnosis.

Treatment centers, meanwhile, are gearing up to offer the therapies, starting with Leqembi. But Murman said the rollout likely will be slow. He expects to start with a few patients in October. That number could grow to between 30 and 50 over the first year.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has said it will cover what’s expected to be a $26,500 annual tab for the drug itself. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska said in an email that benefits for Leqembi “will be available according to medical policy and CMS guidelines” for members covered under a Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plan.

But coverage still is expected to leave patients with copays for the therapies as well as for scans, follow-up visits and infusions. While the coinsurance requirement for traditional Medicare is 20%, patients’ actual out-of-pocket costs will depend on the terms of the supplemental plans they hold.

And at least for now, treatment is likely to be available only through specialists like Murman, also a professor in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s neurological sciences department. He has been involved in eight trials focused on Alzheimer’s over the past five years, including one for Aduhelm.

CHI Health, which is not currently involved in trials, also is working to be able to give the treatments in the future, officials said. The health system has been referring patients who may be candidates for the treatments to ongoing research studies. But while questions remain, officials said in an email, “we are optimistic about the exciting developments in the treatment and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The drugs all work by removing beta-amyloid, although each functions differently and targets the protein at a different stage of accumulation into plaques.

So far, studies suggest that removing amyloid won’t help people once they reach a late mild to moderate stage of dementia, Murman said. Eligible candidates for the therapy will fall into two categories: patients with mild cognitive impairment, who have measurable declines in memory and thinking but have no significant changes in everyday function; and those with mild dementia, who are beginning to have difficulty with more complicated everyday activities, such as driving and finances.

Overall, he expects a minority of patients with memory issues to be eligible. Nebraska Medicine’s memory clinic sees about 1,100 patients a year. About 45% have Alzheimer’s disease. His clinic already has had calls regarding patients who have progressed too far to benefit.

At the same time, researchers also know amyloid isn’t the whole story behind Alzheimer’s, Murman said. Instead, they think it’s involved in initiating the degenerative changes that occur in the brain, which may start 15 years before people have memory loss symptoms. But other degenerative changes in the brain are thought to follow.

The plaques form outside nerve cells in the brain and may be toxic to them, he said. As people get closer to experiencing memory symptoms, researchers also start seeing a second abnormality called neurofibrillary tangles. They’re involved in twisting of the skeleton of the nerve cells, which leaves them unable to transport nutrients and the chemicals the cells use to communicate. The brain starts to lose synapses, the connections between nerve cells. Later, inflammation, an immune response, and vascular issues, or problems affecting blood vessels, also may come into play.

“Earlier is better” when it comes to removing amyloid, Murman said. “The more we can prevent some of these other changes, like the tangles, the loss of synapses, the inflammation, (we think) that patients will do better.”

There are also some signs that by removing the amyloid, some of the other changes might not be as bad, he said. As a result, there’s some thought that the therapies’ benefits may grow.

“We just don’t know exactly how much it will help people over time,” Murman said.

Griffin, the Alzheimer’s Association official, said the organization envisions a time when Alzheimer’s would be treated with a combination of therapies that would target all of the biological changes that occur with the disease, just as multiple cancer and heart disease therapies target different mechanisms involved in those conditions. The organization has funded dozens of research projects through a $65 million initiative aimed at helping to develop a variety of new therapies.

“The future is certainly hopeful and we’re not taking our foot off the gas,” Griffin said. “We’re going to keep going until we get to that future of combination therapies.”

Murman said one area of ongoing research that may soon yield results is the development of blood tests that could confirm the presence of plaques, which is now done by lumbar puncture or PET scans. Such tests also might be used to monitor patients on the drugs to see whether they’ve gotten all the benefit they’re going to get from them. Results of studies of two experimental tests are expected in the coming months.

Griffin said an Alzheimer’s Association working group last month presented a draft proposal with new criteria for diagnosing Alzheimer’s that includes blood-based biomarkers. The group now is seeking comments on the proposal.

The association also has launched its own voluntary network, called the Alzheimer’s Network for Treatment and Diagnostics, or ALZ-NET, to track the performance of therapies and diagnostics outside clinical trials, which will be particularly important as they become more widely available.

“People have messy lives,” Griffin said. “We want to know how these medications are doing in the real world.”

As the treatments roll out, he said, it will be important for patients and family members to have conversations with their doctors about the risks and benefits of the new therapies.

The most commonly reported side effects of the treatments in studies have been infusion-related reactions, which involves fever or hives during an infusion, and amyloid imaging related abnormalities, or ARIA. Those involve bleeding or swelling that appears on a brain scan. As the drugs remove amyloid, that can make some blood vessels leaky, Murman said.

While those abnormalities typically resolve on their own and usually don’t produce symptoms, they can be serious, Murman said.

Because of the increased risk of bleeding, patients can’t be taking strong blood thinners such as Coumadin or Eliquis. People with a genetic mutation that increases their risk of Alzheimer’s disease are at greater risk of these side effects.

Said Griffin, the Alzheimer’s Association science expert: “It’s important that people know the risks of taking these medications as well as the benefits of taking these medications.”