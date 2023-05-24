July 28, 1924 — May 21, 2023

Nellie Blankenship passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her home in Rockdale, Texas at the age of 98.

Nellie was born July 28, 1924 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Wesley Holt and Stella Elizabeth (Price) Holt. Nellie graduated from Holdenville High School in the Class of 1944. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. Nellie married Clifford Garnett Blankenship.

Nellie is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Stella Holt, husband, Clifford Blankenship, daughter, Billie Blankenship, sisters; Iva Wilson, Gola Simon, Winnie Womack, Pauline Middleton, brothers; Birgie Holt, Claude Holt, and J.R. Holt. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Zeman of Rockdale, TX, grandchildren; Jay Matlock of York, NE, Clifton Matlock of York, NE, Candy Prendeville of Round Rock, TX, Dana Matlock of Aurora, CO, Troy Smock of Ahwahnee, CA, great grandchildren; Sean Prendeville of Round Rock, TX, Lauren Prendeville of Round Rock, TX, Caitlin Matlock of Bellevue, NE, Reagan Matlock of Waverly, NE, Elsa Smock of Ahwahnee, CA, Jonan Smock of Ahwahnee, CA, and sister, Janis Chaney of Ransom Canton, TX. Nellie is survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and family friends.

Pallbearers are Sean Prendeville, Ryan Prendeville, Jay Matlock, Gene Chaney, James Prendeville and Troy Smock.

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Assembly of God Church in Holdenville with Pastor Dane Robinson officiating assisted by Bill Robinson.

Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home, Holdenville, Oklahoma.