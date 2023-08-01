LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has told state lawmakers he would not seek medical records to prosecute women who obtain abortions in other states.

In a response to questions from state senators about his opposition to a proposed rule blocking states from accessing private health records related to abortion, Hilgers explained he wants to keep existing privacy laws intact.

Lawmakers had asked last week what the state's motivation was for joining 18 other attorneys general who signed a letter from Mississippi's attorney general opposing the federal rule change.

"To be clear at the outset: our office is defending the status quo on patient privacy, not narrowing it," Hilgers wrote. "(O)ur office follows Nebraska law, which does not hold women criminally responsible for having an abortion procedure."

Hilgers' response comes a week after nine senators, led by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, asked the first-year attorney general to clarify his position on the matter.

The Biden administration put forward the plan in April to change HIPAA patient privacy rules in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year, sending the question of whether or not to restrict abortions back to statehouses across the country.

The proposed rule change would block states from accessing health information about residents who obtained lawful abortions or other reproductive health care "for criminal, civil, or administrative investigations or proceedings."

The attorneys general, who like Hilgers are Republicans, submitted a comment opposition to the change in June, saying the proposal went too far and potentially infringed upon states' abilities to prohibit abortions.

Democrats have criticized the proposal for not going far enough to protect women from having their private health records related to abortion or reproductive health care shared without a court order.

In their letter, the state senators asked Hilgers why he wanted access to private medical records, if he planned to use those documents to prosecute individuals who seek abortions in states where it is legal, or to prosecute those who aid others in doing so.

Hilgers, in his response, echoed the comment letter, stating if the rule takes effect, the broad provisions would make it more difficult for law enforcement or agencies to conduct criminal or administrative investigations into a wide range of incidents.

He said a series of botched C-sections or reports of a doctor being impaired could result in an investigation, for example, or law enforcement could seek health records from victims of human traffickers or sexual predators coerced into abortions.

"Far from applying to a narrow class of abortion-related procedures, the proposed rule chills investigative efforts into serious criminal wrongdoing and other misconduct," Hilgers wrote. "In doing so, it undermines our ability to keep Nebraska citizens — and in particular Nebraska patients — safe."

The letter outlines Nebraska's support for the existing HIPAA patient privacy laws enacted by the Clinton administration, which recognizes the need to "balance individual privacy interests against the legitimate public interests in certain uses of health information."

The proposed change creates two different standards for what private health information is accessible through the legal process, he added, one for reproductive health care and another for other types of health information.

Under the existing rule, Hilgers said law enforcement agencies will still be required to obtain a subpoena, court order, discovery process or some other legal process to obtain those records.

"Our office seeks to maintain the status quo that has been in place for over 20 years, through both Republican and Democratic administrations," he concluded.

Cavanaugh said Monday evening she appreciated Hilgers' response but said the attorney general had not taken a formal position on a measure, Legislative Bill 391, introduced in the Legislature this year.

The legislation, from Sen. Jen Day of Gretna, would provide criminal and civil immunity to any woman whose pregnancy does not result in a live birth. The bill was heard by the Judiciary Committee in March but was not advanced to the floor for debate.

"Nebraskans don't need their elected officials to be exchanging letters in the press," Cavanaugh said in a text. "They need their officials to be working on protecting medical records and medical decisions of Nebraskans."