The Nebraska women’s basketball team made 14 3-pointers as it breezed to a win Tuesday in the first exhibition of its summer trip to Greece.

Annika Stewart had 22 points, Alexis Markowski had 18 and the Huskers defeated the Athens All-Stars 101-49 at the Eurohoops Dome in Kifissia, Greece.

Stewart and Markowski, two of Nebraska’s tallest players, were also among the most effective outside the perimeter. Stewart connected on 3 of 6 3-pointers, while Markowski made both of her tries. Jaz Shelley, Logan Nissley and Callin Hake each made three 3s as NU made 14-of-36 from deep (38.9%).

Nebraska had a clear advantage in size and athleticism, and it forced Athens to turn the ball over 21 times and shoot just 34% from the field.

Nebraska’s starting five was Shelley, Hake, Kendall Moriarty, Markowski and Natalie Potts.

Potts is a true freshman forward who joined the Huskers as a national Top 50 recruit in her class.

The other Nebraska newcomer who saw the court Tuesday was Montana State transfer Darian White, who showed off a mid-range shot in scoring 14 points.

The Huskers started the second half with an emphasis on getting the ball into the interior.

On the first play, Shelley dribbled the ball up the court and passed to forward Kendall Coley on the wing. Coley then zipped a pass to Markowski, who finished with a layup. A cutting Markowski also scored on the following possession.

Nebraska made 23-of-40 of its two-pointers (57.5%) and shot 37-of-76 (48.7%) overall.

Nebraska plays its second scrimmage of the trip at 11 a.m. Thursday against the Patras All-Stars.