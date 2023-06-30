LINCOLN - Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2023 spring semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Traditional undergraduates

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Adult undergraduates

Undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Students from the York area named to the honors list include: Morgan Conner of McCool Junction; Laura Steuben of Milligan; Julia Salerno of Shelby; Kenzie Bohling of Shickley; Jadyn Kleinschmidt of Shickley and Samuel Kohmetscher of York.