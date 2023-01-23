 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced

  • 0

LINCOLN - Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. 

Traditional undergraduates

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible. 

Adult undergraduates

Undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible. 

Graduates from the York area include: Ellyn Hall of Henderson; Julia Salerno of Shelby; Samuel Kohmetscher of York and Kaitlyn Phinney of York.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cotton holds down the No.1 spot

Cotton holds down the No.1 spot

YORK – The NSAA girls wrestling season is quickly winding down and with the district meets just two weeks away from February 3-4, wrestlers co…

A life on loan from God

A life on loan from God

YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News