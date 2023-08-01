The Nebraska volleyball team will have 20 of its 29 matches televised this season.

The Huskers will be featured on Big Ten Network 14 times, including its Sept. 6 match against Creighton and both Wisconsin meetings (Oct. 21 and Nov. 24).

Nebraska Public Media also will televise five matches: Utah State (Aug. 25), Long Beach State (Sept. 9), Michigan State (Oct. 13), Northwestern (Nov. 8) and Illinois (Nov. 12).

ESPNU will broadcast Nebraska’s match at Stanford on Sept. 12.

Of Nebraska’s nine non-televised matches, eight can be streamed on Big Ten Plus, and the other can be viewed on ESPN Plus.

Nebraska’s 2023 TV schedule

Aug. 25: Utah State, 6 p.m., NPM

Aug. 26: Lipscomb, 5 p.m., B1G+

Aug. 27: SMU, 2 p.m., B1G+

Aug. 30: Omaha, 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 3: at Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 6: Creighton, 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 9: Long Beach State, 7 p.m., NPM

Sept. 12: at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sept. 17: Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 22: Ohio State, 8 p.m., BTN

Sept. 24: Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 29: at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

Sept. 30: at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 6: at Michigan State, 6 p.m., B1G+

Oct. 7: at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Oct. 13: Michigan State, 6 p.m., NPM

Oct. 14: Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 18: at Northwestern, TBD, B1G+

Oct. 21: Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 27: Maryland, 7 p.m., B1G+

Oct. 28: Rutgers, 7 p.m., B1G+

Nov. 3: at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 5: at Rutgers, TBD, B1G+

Nov. 8 Northwestern, 7 p.m., NPM

Nov. 12: Illinois, 2 p.m., NPM

Nov. 17: Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 19: at Iowa, TBD, B1G+

Nov. 24: at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

Nov. 25: at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN