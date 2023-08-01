The Nebraska volleyball team will have 20 of its 29 matches televised this season.
The Huskers will be featured on Big Ten Network 14 times, including its Sept. 6 match against Creighton and both Wisconsin meetings (Oct. 21 and Nov. 24).
Nebraska Public Media also will televise five matches: Utah State (Aug. 25), Long Beach State (Sept. 9), Michigan State (Oct. 13), Northwestern (Nov. 8) and Illinois (Nov. 12).
ESPNU will broadcast Nebraska’s match at Stanford on Sept. 12.
Of Nebraska’s nine non-televised matches, eight can be streamed on Big Ten Plus, and the other can be viewed on ESPN Plus.
Nebraska’s 2023 TV schedule
Aug. 25: Utah State, 6 p.m., NPM
Aug. 26: Lipscomb, 5 p.m., B1G+
Aug. 27: SMU, 2 p.m., B1G+
Aug. 30: Omaha, 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 3: at Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 6: Creighton, 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 9: Long Beach State, 7 p.m., NPM
Sept. 12: at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Sept. 17: Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Sept. 22: Ohio State, 8 p.m., BTN
Sept. 24: Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Sept. 29: at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 30: at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 6: at Michigan State, 6 p.m., B1G+
Oct. 7: at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Oct. 13: Michigan State, 6 p.m., NPM
Oct. 14: Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 18: at Northwestern, TBD, B1G+
Oct. 21: Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 27: Maryland, 7 p.m., B1G+
Oct. 28: Rutgers, 7 p.m., B1G+
Nov. 3: at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 5: at Rutgers, TBD, B1G+
Nov. 8 Northwestern, 7 p.m., NPM
Nov. 12: Illinois, 2 p.m., NPM
Nov. 17: Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 19: at Iowa, TBD, B1G+
Nov. 24: at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
Nov. 25: at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN