LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Graduates from the York area include: Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction; Savanna Rae Greger of Beaver Crossing, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brynley Charlene Klein of Benedict, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Karmen Browitt of McCool Junction, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Kimberly Jo Clark of Seward, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Mark Andrew Houston, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.