LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The university awarded doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees.
Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony.
Graduates from the York area include: Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction; Savanna Rae Greger of Beaver Crossing, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brynley Charlene Klein of Benedict, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Karmen Browitt of McCool Junction, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Kimberly Jo Clark of Seward, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Mark Andrew Houston, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.