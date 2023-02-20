LINCOLN — Sam Hoiberg had a hunch. It was Sunday supper at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a Nebraska basketball crowd reaching a fevered overtime pitch, and Hoiberg figured his man, Maryland point guard Jahmir Young, would zip out to take an inbounds pass near midcourt.

Hoiberg stepped in front of the casual toss, got the steal and made a layup, producing an ear-splitting shriek of surprise and delirium, as well as the knockout blow in NU’s 70-66 upset of the Terrapins.

“I knew, at some point, I was going to try and get that steal, and I did today,” Hoiberg said. “Perfect timing.”

Sam’s dad, coach Fred Hoiberg, waited a full second after the steal for a whistle – either for a foul on Sam, or a foul on Young if he caught Sam. It never came. Just the basket, which gave the Huskers a 67-64 lead with 34.3 seconds left.

“I thought he was going to try and dunk it and ‘no, no, no, now’s not the time, just lay it in,’” Fred quipped. “He shot the gap well. He read the play and made a heck of a read on the ball.”

In a game full of brutish scrums and limping bodies, Nebraska had some bright offensive moments, including a 23-point game from Derrick Walker, who hit 9-11 free throws. But it was defense that delivered NU (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) to its third straight win.

Spectacular, savvy execution in the first half, when Sam Hoiberg said Nebraska was “flying around” and held Maryland (18-9 and 9-7) to just 24 points.

Stingy play in overtime — when Walker followed up Hoiberg’s steal by forcing a jump ball, possession arrow Huskers.

And, when NU appeared on the ropes in the second half, an inspired final few minutes of regulation that culminated in Sam Hoiberg’s first big defensive play against Young.

The Maryland point guard – who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists – had a final shot to break a 58-all tie, and he’d just smoked Hoiberg for an eight-foot floater on the previous possession. Not this time. Hoiberg denied Young his preferred left lane to the hoop and forced a 17-foot, step-back jumper instead.

“It looked right,” Sam Hoiberg said of the line on Young’s jumper. It was. On to overtime.

Keisei Tominaga – who scored 20 against rigorous Maryland defense – opened the extra period with a three-pointer that triggered an explosive cheer from 15,395 at PBA. The Terrapins answered with a 6-0 run, punctuated by UM forward Hakim Hart’s dunk. Hart celebrated with swagger afterward as the tide turned to the Terrapins, who handily beat No. 4 Purdue last week.

NU swung momentum back with two Walker free throws and a Sam Griesel layup through contact. The Huskers led 65-64 as Maryland called timeout with 37.7 seconds left.

Hoiberg played his hunch and got the steal. Film study paid off. So did all the hours in practice when, earlier this season, he had little hope of playing more than a few minutes.

“I’m proud of him for making plays,” Walker said, rubbing Hoiberg’s shoulder. “Y’all don’t see him in practice. He plays hard. He plays hard, and sometimes we’ve got to tell him to tone it down a little bit. But he plays hard. He deserves everything. He deserves to get that steal.”

Sam got a “big shoulder bump” from dad in the locker room.

“That was pretty cool,” Sam said.

The coach’s son is one – but not the only – poster boy for Nebraska’s late-season surge. Blaise Keita – plucked off the bench early in the game to slow down Maryland’s dominance on the boards – finished with eight rebounds. Jamarques Lawrence and CJ Wilcher have made important shots during the winning streak and played key defense on Maryland’s guards.

For a moment, Fred Hoiberg said, Nebraska hung its head Sunday, in the midst of a 20-4 Maryland second-half run that threatened to spoil all the fun.

A juiced-up, tuned-in crowd, Walker said, kept NU’s players in the game, and frustrated Maryland’s players. PBA’s HuskerVision crew repeatedly used the shot of a shirtless Husker fan to excite the masses, and, later, got a fist pump from football coach Matt Rhule, sitting in a balcony for his third sporting event this weekend.

But, ultimately, the Huskers believe in themselves. They lost an overtime game to Purdue, and have won three OT games since. They dismantled Rutgers’ Big Ten-leading defense on the road. They’ve stood up to the physical rigor of a league that, at times Sunday, resembled a football game.

Nebraska isn’t the same team it was before Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary got hurt. It’s a team that has won four of five, and beaten at least two, and perhaps four, NCAA Tournament squads.

“A lot of people were saying, when we had the injuries, ‘what could have been,’” Hoiberg said. “My message to the guys was: ‘What can still be.’ Those guys fight like hell. They practice as hard as anybody. And they are resilient. They have some toughness and character to them. You have to have it.

“You’ll steal some wins if you go out play hard and compete every night.”

Especially if your kid plays a hunch.