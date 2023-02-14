LINCOLN — Just like his boss, Corey Campbell’s college football journey began as a walk-on.

Campbell arrived at the University of Georgia as a student, but he soon realized his football days weren’t over just yet. After joining the team as a sophomore walk-on in 2010 and working his way up to a team captain as a senior, the cycle repeated itself all over again.

With a master’s degree in kinesiology in hand, Campbell was ready to go to pharmacy school and begin preparing for a life outside the game. That’s when he realized that his passion for football would never go away.

There was one path for Campbell left to follow — the same one that got him on the field in the first place.

“I wasn’t the most talented athletically like some of those other guys were, but I saw how my training in the weight room instilled that will in me to go out there and work (my) tail off,” Campbell said Monday on Husker Sports Nightly. “Through the weight room and training, I found myself as a contributor.”

Campbell’s first connection with Matt Rhule came through one of his strength coaches at Georgia, John Thomas, who had also been Rhule’s strength coach at Penn State in the 1990s. Rhule liked what he saw, and invited Campbell to be part of his staff at Baylor.

While he eventually followed Rhule to the NFL ranks, Campbell always envisioned a return to the college ranks as a head strength and conditioning coach. And when Rhule called again, Campbell didn’t hesitate.

“When Coach gave me that call, it was like, ‘Hey, who better to build a program than the man that believed in you five years ago?’” Campbell said. “He made that call and it was a no-brainer. I’d love to build this thing back to where we know it can be.”

Campbell’s methods in overhauling Nebraska’s strength and conditioning program may differ from his predecessor, Zach Duval, who led the strength program from 2018-22. Campbell said his goal is to foster long-term athletic development, although that looks different for each individual player.

Through work with the sports science staff and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab, Campbell and his staff can identify specific training plans depending on players’ positions and fitness levels. As Nebraska prepares for spring practice starting in March, the current focus is on adding strength and mass all while training players’ mobility and conditioning.

“They’re here to be football players, not weightlifters, so I have to prepare them for the demands of the game,” Campbell said of his approach.

More so than perhaps any other assistant coaching role, it’s absolutely vital for a program’s strength coach to share a united vision with the head coach. While Rhule and other assistants are limited in the number of hours they can spend observing team workouts, it’s Campbell’s show to run.

And through those previous stops, Campbell and Rhule have arrived at a plan for their training programs. While the Big 12 involved more up-tempo offenses and plays run per game, there’s an overwhelming need for physical linemen and linebackers in the Big Ten. A common message around NU’s weight room is the concept of getting 1% better every day, with those gradual gains adding up to overall progression by the time the season rolls around.

However, daily growth doesn’t come without hard work — and Rhule is confident that Campbell can motivate the players to achieve that.

“Corey’s elite since the day I first met him at Baylor, and he’s unbelievably demanding,” Rhule said on Feb. 1. “But players sometimes either feel like you’re for them or against them. He can hold you really, really accountable, and they still know he’s for them.”

With a shared goal to keep players healthy and prepare them for success in the next three, four or five years, Campbell and Rhule are aligned in their hopes for the strength program. And as he prepares the team’s roster for the months to come, Campbell is eager to see how he can build bonds, not just muscles, in the weight room.

“Brotherhood is built through shared struggle, and one of our priorities this spring is to build a brotherhood,” Campbell said. “Myself and my staff, we have to put these guys in situations where we see how they’re going to handle adversity.”