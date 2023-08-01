LINCOLN – The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) will offer several plant sales open to the public throughout September and October in Lincoln and Omaha. Native plants well-suited to Nebraska’s climate and growing conditions will be available, including trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and herbs.
All sales will be held at the NSA Greenhouse, located on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, 2150 N. 38th St., Lincoln, unless otherwise noted.
Lincoln Plant Sales:
- Fridays, September 1, 15, 22 and 29 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Fridays, October 6, 13 and 20 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Omaha Plant Sale:
- Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Office, 8015 West Center Road, Omaha.
For further information about plant sales and other NSA events, visit plantnebraska.org/events.