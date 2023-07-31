LINCOLN – The 2023 Soybean Management Field Days, celebrating 25 years of providing growers with the latest in soybean production, management, and marketing, will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11. Hosted by the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) and Nebraska Extension, the field days offer a unique opportunity for farmers to learn about the latest techniques and technologies in soybean production and to network with fellow growers and industry experts.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees will be able to participate in demonstration-based presentations and engage in interactive discussions. The field days aim to provide research-based information to enhance soybean profitability, addressing both local and global issues significant to farmers. Participants will also gain insights into the Nebraska Soybean Board’s research, marketing, and education efforts supported by checkoff dollars.

“Keeping relevance and profitability at the forefront of the field days are most important for the soybean checkoff,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “It was that way in 1999 and it’s still that way in 2023. We also look forward to keeping the soybean conversation moving in the right direction for the next 25 years.”

The 2023 Soybean Management Field Days will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Free registration will be available on the day of the event at each location. Dates and locations are:

Aug 8 – Rockville, NE (Jason Jakob farm)

Aug 9 – Concord, NE (UNL Haskell Ag Lab)

Aug 10 – Mead, NE (UNL Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center

Aug 11 – DeWitt, NE (Randy and Blake Huls farm)

Each stop on the field days tour will feature demonstration plots, opportunities for questions, and a commemorative treat: UNL Dairy Store ice cream, in honor of the 25th anniversary celebration.

“Our team from Nebraska Extension looks forward to having an interactive discussion about Nebraska soybeans,” said Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension Water & Cropping Systems Educator. “Come join us to look back at the last 25 years, discuss current soybean research, production information and markets, and think about what the future looks like for soybean production in Nebraska.”

University specialists, educators, and industry consultants will lead informative sessions on various topics, including:

Sprayer Cleanout and Setup

Soybean Diseases

Insect Management — Soybean Gall Midge, Dectes, and Defoliators

Cover Crops and Soil Health

Irrigation/Technology

Grain Markets

Furthermore, University of Nebraska-Lincoln agronomists, plant disease experts, and insect specialists will be available to address participants’ inquiries, and attendees can bring unidentified crop problems for complimentary identification. A total of 3.5 CCA CEU’s are applied for and pending consisting of .5 CEU in crop management, 1 CEU in soil & water management, and 2 CEU’s in integrated pest management.

For additional information about the field days, including maps to the event sites, visit enreec.unl.edu/soydays, or contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at (402) 441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at (402) 624-8030.

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.